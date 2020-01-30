Tarr: Costs missing from climate policy package

BOSTON — State Senate Democrats on Thursday turned down an effort to send a sweeping package of climate policy bills back into committee, after the top Republican senator complained that cost estimates are missing from the plans.
The Senate voted 33-4 along party lines to reject a proposal from Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester to recommit the central bill in the bundle (S 2477) to the Senate Ways and Means Committee for redrafting and a public hearing.
During introductory debate on the floor, Tarr stressed the importance of addressing the "bipartisan issue" of climate change. He argued, though, that the 123 amendments filed indicate the bill is missing several important components such as mandating cost estimates from market-based emissions reduction mechanisms and sufficient protections for low- and moderate-income families that may be affected if and when the executive branch delivers on the bill's carbon pricing requirements.
Tarr asked that the committee "take a few days" to add language addressing those points, host a public hearing to weigh testimony, and then bring the bill back to the Senate.
Ways and Means Committee Chair Michael Rodrigues responded that the committee built the legislation based on several other bills that had already been heard and advanced by the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy (TUE).
"What is this going to cost?" Tarr asked after the motion was rejected. "What is it going to cost the consumer? Because we know that many household budgets are already strained, are already constrained by limited resources."
Sen. Michael Barrett, who co-chairs the TUE Committee, told his colleagues that the legislation setting a net-zero carbon emissions target for 2050 with clear benchmarks can set a worldwide model for how to "bring climate change to a standstill and begin to reverse its horrible effects."
