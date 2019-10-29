ROCKPORT — The town project is on track to receive a $20,000 for its upcoming new DPW facility from the state.
The money comes from an amendment to Senate Bill 2378 proposed by Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester. The bill aims to provide supplemental funds for "certain existing appropriations and for certain other activities and projects" before fiscal year 2019 closes out.
According to Tarr's amendment, $20,000 will be reserved "for planning, design, and construction for a department of public works facility in the town of Rockport." It was confirmed by a voice vote on the Senate floor on Thursday.
“Town Administrator (Mitch) Vieira, the selectmen, the Rockport Building Study Committee and others have shaped this project to the point where it has been endorsed by the voters into something that will serve the entire town well for years to come,” said Tarr in a prepared statement. “I appreciate the dedication of Rockport’s officials to move this project to where we are today and I thank my colleagues in the Senate for adopting my amendment.”
The amendment must survive a conference committee, to be formed by Tarr "within a matter of a week," to iron out any differences between the House and Senate budget proposals, said Don Siriani, Tarr's communication and legislative director.
From there, both committees will pursue an enactment vote before the final budget bill is sent to be signed by the governor. The bill could be on Gov. Charlie Baker's desk as early as the first week of November, Siriani said.
"There's a desire from House and Senate members to get this passed quickly," he explained.
The budget for the new DPW facility is pegged at $12.25 million. To pay for it, the town will borrow $11.35 million for the project over a 20-year period and use $900,000 allocated out of its the Sale of Land fund.
"The town is thrilled and appreciative of the efforts of Sen. Tarr and Rep. (Ann-Margaret) Ferrante," Vieira said. "Every additional dollar received helps reduce the cost to the taxpayer."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
