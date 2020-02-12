Tarr outlines amendments to Senate mental health bill

BOSTON — Indicating bipartisan support for an omnibus mental health care access bill, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr on Wednesday called the legislation "desperately needed," but detailed changes he hopes the Senate will make to the bill on Thursday.
Tarr has sponsored 13 of the 82 amendments proposed to the legislation, including amendments to create a Pediatric Mental Health Care Task Force and a Commission on Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Management.
Other Tarr proposals would require hospitals to include access to behavioral health professionals as a licensure condition and require acute care hospitals to report to the state Department of Public Health on the duration of stays in emergency departments or satellite emergency facilities.
Another amendment addressing barriers to mental health care would require, as a licensing condition, that a behavioral health professional accept at least one form of insurance from MassHealth, the Group Insurance Commission, or a licensed commercial carrier.
The state Senate meets at 11 a.m. Thursday to consider the bill (S 2519), intended to increase access to mental health care and enforce existing laws that require mental health care be treated the same as care for physical ailments.
