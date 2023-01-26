BOSTON — The state Senate could start debating its internal rules for 2023-2024 as soon as next week, according to the branch's top Republican.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr said the Temporary Rules Committee, which he serves on, is drafting the initial proposal for senators to review and had another meeting planned for Thursday. The committee was appointed two weeks ago.
Tarr told the News Service the rules debate is "definitely going to be within the next two weeks, and it could be as early as next week."
"The biggest issue that we have to grapple with is remote participation, because that ended with the expiration of the temporary rules at the end of the formal session. So it's a grey area. It's sort of uncharted territory. So we need to grapple with that," the Gloucester Republican said.
Tarr said he is also pushing for transparency measures in the rules like "extra time for members to look at things before we vote on them," and "how and when" the Senate holds its sessions open past midnight. The Senate in recent years has held multiple late-night or all-night sessions, passing policing reforms after 4 a.m. in 2020 and and sports betting legalization and a mental health bill after 10 a.m. following an all-nighter in 2022.
The Temporary Rules Committee is chaired by Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, and also includes Sens. Cindy Friedman, Jo Comerford, Adam Gomez, Susan Moran, and Ryan Fattman.
Sen. Michael Rodrigues, who chaired the influential Ways and Means Committee last term, said Thursday that he "think(s) right now the focus is on getting members settled into their offices, and then we do the rules, and then we do committee assignments, and then we kick it off."
"But my focus is on the budget. That's what I'm thinking about," the Westport Democrat said.
Senate Democrats frequently meet privately together and the 37-member group held a closed-door caucus in President Karen Spilka's office on Wednesday. Asked if the huddle was about this session's rules package, Rodrigues said, "I can't talk about caucus."