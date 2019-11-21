DANVERS — A culinary arts teacher will be monitored by a GPS bracelet and has been ordered to stay away from Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School in Danvers while he awaits trial on charges that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old student during a cooking class last week.
Robert Vandenbulcke, 62, of 1 Commonwealth Ave., Salisbury, remains free on the same $5,000 bail set by a clerk Wednesday evening following his arrest on two counts of indecent assault and battery. A plea of "not guilty" was entered on his behalf at his arraignment Thursday in Salem District Court.
Vandenbulcke taught in Essex Tech's culinary arts program, which runs an on-campus restaurant. The school placed Vandenbulcke on leave in the wake of the charges.
The alleged victim, a 16-year-old boy, and his father went to Danvers police on Nov. 12, after an incident that morning in the school kitchen. The boy told police that Vandenbulcke dropped a towel near him as he stood near a stove. Then, the boy said, as Vandenbulcke picked it up off the floor, the teacher placed one hand on the front of the boy's pants, in the area of his genitals, while looking at him.
The boy, who had been assigned to make sauce that morning, told police he was still "trying to make sense of" Vandenbulcke's actions when, approximately five minutes later, Vandenbulcke approached him again, while the boy was at the stove.
This time, the boy told investigators, Vandenbulcke reached across to turn down a burner with his right hand, touching the boy's genital area with the back of his hand.
In a statement released after Vandenbulcke's arrest, Essex Tech Superintendent Heidi Riccio said, "We were first made aware of a criminal investigation on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at which time the teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave."
"The safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities. Essex Tech is cooperating fully with the Danvers police department and the school has launched its own investigation into the matter," she said.
Neither Vandenbulcke nor his attorney, Gerald LaFlamme, commented as they left Salem District Court separately on Thursday.
LaFlamme and prosecutor Haleigh Reisman had already reached an agreement on the conditions of his release, which also include no contact with the boy or any other witnesses and an agreement to waive rendition proceedings if there is any violation while he is at a second home in Maine. That agreement was accepted by Judge Randy Chapman.
Vandenbulcke has a long history in the restaurant and food industry, running Newburyport's Mall restaurant in the 1990s and later, a food truck and cart business called The Traveling Chef that appeared at local festivals. He later became a vocational teacher at Greater Lawrence Tech and more recently at Essex Tech.
