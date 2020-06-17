A Gloucester public schools teacher accused of sexual assault by a female student has been fully reinstated.
The reinstatement, which officially occurred April 8, came following a three-month investigation. In February, a female student informed a school staff member of a past incident of sexual assault with an unidentified teacher at a Gloucester school.
The investigation was closed in early April and no charges were issued, according to the Office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
Gloucester Public School Superintendent Dr. Richard Safier sent an official statement to parents this Wednesday informing them of the conclusion of the investigation.
"After a complete and thorough investigation, the District determined that the evidence gathered was not sufficient to establish that said staff member engaged in a sexual assault of the student or otherwise subjected the students to harassment or discrimination under Title IX," Safier wrote in the letter.
He added that the state Department of Children and Families determined that the allegations were unsupported as "the alleged conduct did not rise to the level of sexual abuse as defined by the Department."
Sexual abuse, as defined by the Department of Children and Families on the state government website, is "any non-accidental act by a caregiver upon a child that constitutes a sexual offense under the laws of the Commonwealth of any sexual contact between a caregiver and a child for whom the caregiver is responsible."
The Gloucester Police Department and the Essex County District Attorney's Office have concluded their investigations, determining that they would not be pursuing criminal charges.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.