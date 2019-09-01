The leader of the Gloucester schoolteachers' union says she stands by a proposed "reorganization and re-prioritization" of the schools' salary structure that could bring double-digit percent pay hikes to nearly 170 teachers across the city, and she wants the School Committee to join in pushing to get more money for the city's schools.
But the school district's lead negotiator says the committee advocates for increased school spending through its budget every year – though not all of the money targets teacher salary hikes.
Cynthia Carney, president of the Gloucester Teachers' Association representing the city's 278 teachers, said the union seeks a three-year contract that would improve building conditions and maintenance and give teachers more input over curriculum development.
The most significant difference emerging as the district and teachers engage in talks pertains to teachers' pay, with the GTA seeking annual salary hikes of 3 percent – and a shift in structure that would require additional school funding.
"We are seeing qualified teachers turn down positions in Gloucester, early-career teachers leaving their jobs for better paying jobs in surrounding districts," Carney said in an interview at the Times.
"These aren't still the days of the one-room schoolhouses," she continued. "A lot of our teachers are single parents, they are the bread-winners for their families, they take additional courses (for master's and other degrees); they have to pay for those courses. We think there needs to be a reorganization and prioritization in the discussion of salary structure, and we have been asking the School Committee to coalesce with us to find a way to get this done."
Melissa Teixeira Prince, who heads the School Committee's negotiating team, said the team is working on that, but on a different course.
"We do that all the time," said Teixeira Prince. "We always advocate to get the amount of money we can from the City Council and under our budget to run the schools. But we need to do so to do what's best for all of the students in all of our schools, and that doesn't just cover teachers' salaries."
Gloucester's school budget for the 2020 fiscal year, which began July 1, is $43.1 million, up $1.2 million over fiscal 2019, yet $339,316 shy of the $43.445 million initially approved by the School Committee last spring.
Teixeira Prince noted that the committee is in various states of negotiation for eight school-related contracts, from transportation services and nurses to classroom paraprofessionals. She reiterated that the School Committee has no plans to push the community for more money specifically for teacher raises.
Step-and-track raises
Carney took issue with the committee's list of salaries that teachers would earn under the contract as proposed by the union.
The report, compiled through research by Teixeira Prince and district officials, showed the union submission would bring pay hikes of 10 percent or more to 169 of the district's teachers, and drive pay for up to 80 teachers above the $90,000 mark annually.
The figures include annual increases built into the contract to grant teachers step-and-track pay increases up to their 13th step – or 13th year of teaching in the district. Carney says those should not be considered salary increases. Teachers also get additional pay when they earn advanced degrees.
"This expense should already be budgeted by the School Committee and has nothing to do with a (cost of living) increase," she said. "Moving through the steps and lanes for advanced education is different from a pay raise.
"Public school educators take longer to reach their earning potential than do similarly trained professionals. It can take a Gloucester educator 11 years – about twice as long as workers in the private sector-- to achieve maximum earning potential," she added. "Pay raises are the percentage hikes added to base salaries just so workers can keep pace with the cost of living."
A raise is a raise
Teixeira Prince said she views the step and track pay hikes as, well, pay increases.
"They are steps and tracks built into their salaries," she said. "Those steps are anywhere from a 2- to a 4 1/2-percent salary increase. And that does not include any increase we would vote to grant (under a new contract)." She noted that the committee has not proposed any increase percentage for any new deal.
Teixeira Prince said she is a "union person" who works under a step-and-track salary system in her job as clerk's manager at Gloucester District Court.
"I know how the system works," she said, "and it means an increase in pay. In my opinion, when something gives you a raise in pay, that's a raise. The difference is, (the teachers' step-and-track increase) is automatic (under the current contract)."
Open session Thursday
The salary talks are just one aspect of the negotiations, which resume in public session Thursday at 5 p.m. at the School Department's headquarters at 2 Blackburn Drive. Both sides began with proposals to hold talks in open session in the name of transparency in the aftermath of their last talks, that ended with a new agreement signed with a year's worth of retroactive provisions in 2017. That contract expired at the end of June.
Teachers' pay is not the only issue on the table, with building conditions and safety among other topics.
"For one thing, we maintain that the buildings have not been well-maintained," said Carney, a 20-year career teacher who has spent the most recent 17 of those years at Veterans Memorial Elementary, where she teaches fifth-graders.
Teachers will be working under terms of the expired contract when they return to school Tuesday, while most city students kick off the new school year Wednesday. Gloucester's kindergarten and pre-school pupils begin their school year on Monday, Sept. 9.
Carney said the issue of granting teachers more input on curriculum is also an important factor in the current talks.
"To quote the late Steve Jobs," she said, "'It doesn’t make sense to hire smart people and tell them what to do; we hire smart people so they can tell us what to do.'
"We want a true collaboration management system in Gloucester," she said. "We believe the community deserves the expertise of close to 300 practitioners."
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
TEACHER TALKS
What: Contract negotiating session between Gloucester School Committee's Personnel Subcommittee and representatives of the Gloucester Teachers Association. Session is open to the public
When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 5 p.m. (after closed personnel subcommittee discussion of bargaining positions in executive session at 4:30.
Where: School Department headquarters, 2 Blackburn Drive.
