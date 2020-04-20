In addition to adapting to remote online teaching, Gloucester teachers are creating personal protective equipment for essential workers.
Gloucester Education Foundation (GEF) is collaborating with teachers across Cape Ann to manufacture more than 50 face shields a day using 3-D printers at Gloucester High and O'Maley Innovation Middle schools to protect frontline workers against the novel coronavirus.
"This is another example of our wonderful Gloucester community coming together during this time of crisis," said Aria McElhenny, executive director of GEF. "All of us want to help our friends and neighbors on the front lines and this project is given us that opportunity."
The shields are being printed and assembled at O'Maley and Gloucester High by teachers wearing protective face masks and practicing social distancing.
Teachers participating in the project include O'Maley science teachers David Brown and Amy Donnelly, high school engineering teachers Kurt Lichtenwald and John Barry, and high school markerspace coordinator Timothy Quinn.
"I knew right away when people started publicizing about making face shields that we had all the current tools and capabilities to do it in house," Quinn said.
After connecting with local businesses to get needed resources for the shields, "we went from here and spent anywhere from 12 to 14 hours a day since Friday getting everything up and running," Quinn said.
"We are getting a little punchy," Lichtenwald joked.
With more than 15 3-D printers and a laser cutter at both sites, the teachers have produced the parts to create 200 shields so far.
The team of teachers has made about six modifications since their first prototype, constantly getting feedback from local health care providers on how to improve the masks for people of different heights.
"We are teachers that know what they are doing," Lichtenwald said. "Stepping in and producing a business from nothing."
"GEF has been a big help," he said, explaining that the teachers have received deliveries of meals to the doorsteps of the schools so they can work the long hours with no interruptions.
As the project has evolved quickly, McElhenny said, it is still being determined where the two different types of face shields will be donated.
"They will be distributed locally to health care agencies, frontline workers in other places, and anyone who may need one," she explained.
The funding for the Gloucester-specific face shield project came from Gloucester Education Foundation's donors such as the Applied Materials Foundation, JMR Barker Foundation, and local philanthropists John and Mollie Byrnes, Richard Weiss and Barbara McLaughlin, and Joe and Maggie Rosa.
"This has been a great opportunity for Gloucester Education Foundation and the high school to demonstrate to our community what science and technology can do in a time of need," Quinn said.
FACE SHIELD DESIGNS
Additional Info:
Face shield design being used at O’Maley Innovation Middle School:
https://www.matterhackers.com/store/l/protective-face-shield/sk/M7LP9Q7M
Face shield design being used at Gloucester High School:
https://www.prusaprinters.org/prints/25857-prusa-face-shield
