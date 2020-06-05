ROCKPORT — Rockport High School's Class of 2020 took graduation on the road with a drive-by ceremony Friday.
Students began pulling up to the school on Jerden's Lane at 11 a.m. Once a graduate reached the front of the line, each got out of the car, walked across the stage and was handed his or her diploma by Principal Amy Rose, Superintendent Rob Liebow and School Committee Chairman Michael Kelley.
Friends and family members were able to congregate in front of the stage for a couple of minutes to get their pictures. Those unable to attend were able to tune in virtually as the event was live-streamed on Facebook Live by the Rockport High technology department. There were no speeches made at the event.
The 70 graduates were scheduled to come in shifts over the course of the day. Around 17 and 18 students walked across the stage each hour until 3 p.m.
"I think it went great," said Rose after the first shift was completed. "I bet we'll get it really polished by the third wave!"
Planning for the ceremony was led Rose; Liebow said it was "her baby."
"We wanted to figure out a great way to honor the kids," she explained. "One parent sent us a picture of a similar event that took place somewhere, and the planning went from there."
Teachers and staff greeted graduates at the entrance of the parking lot. Each wore masks and maintained a safe six feet from another.
Aidan McCarthy said the event capped off his first year as a physics teacher at Rockport. He graduated from the school in 2012, and now works alongside his former physics teacher, Bill Waller.
"It's much better than doing something virtual," he said of the parking lot ceremony.
Next to McCarthy was school nurse Jennifer Johnson, who said she was participating in the event to "show support for the students."
"It's amazing how we're all going through this and (school staff) got something together in a safe way," she remarked.
New graduate Taylor Aylward was at the tail end of the first wave, and she maxed out the allocated two-car-per-student rule. In addition to a sedan, members of her extended family road in the bed of a big red 4x4 through the high school parking lot.
"This is really nice," said Sherri Dunn, Aylward's aunt, from the back of the truck. "It took a lot of effort to make this happen, and it's great even though there's this (pandemic) is going on."
While waiting for her turn in line, riding shotgun in her family's truck, Aylward said she was excited to graduate.
"I'm excited to celebrate, too," she said. "Hopefully at a more traditional ceremony sometime as well."
Rose confirmed the school is planning a more formal graduation ceremony. The logistics of the event, currently scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5, are still being planned out.
Across the street from the school, neighbors brought out lawn chairs and signs to celebrate the graduates on their milestone.
"We had two kids graduate from the high school," said Joe Rukeyser, who lived directly across the street from Rockport High. He and his wife, Roberta, were enjoying the ceremony from the comfort of their driveway. "We know these kids and we want to support them."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.