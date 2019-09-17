Negotiators for Gloucester's School Committee have offered a 2% pay hike covering the current fiscal year to members of the city's teachers union during ongoing talks between the two sides.
While saying she is "cautiously optimistic" as the talks advance toward a potential new agreement, Gloucester Teachers Association President Cynthia Carney decried the idea of a one-year offer. She indicated the two sides remain apart in terms of philosophy and any financial deals.
The 2% offer is the first from the school district to the teachers since negotiations began last spring. The next session is slated for Oct. 7, with all sessions open to the public as part of a push from both sides for more transparency in the talks.
In addition to the 2% pay hike offer for the first year of a potential new deal, the committee offer to the union would drop the bottom two steps on the teachers' payroll ladder for any teacher who has received a master's degree. It would add a 13th step under the union's step-and-track system that provides annual boosts in pay for teachers on top of any annual pay hike. By taking out the first two steps, the district would boost teachers' starting pay to "keep us competitive" and to provide "incentives" for teachers to attain their masters' degrees, said School Committee member Melissa Teixeira Prince, who is heading up talks from the schools' side.
The step-and-track system tops out at 12 steps, meaning that teachers who work beyond that do not draw any additional annual step-related pay hikes. While step-and-track increases can bring raises of 4 1/2% or more, Carney has said those should not be viewed as pay raises since they are built into the contract, not granted as increases.
"Although typically unions settle multi-year contracts," Carney said in a report to her membership of 278 teachers across the city's schools, "the (School Committee) has proposed a one-year only financial proposal as of yet.
"We need advocates on the (School Committee) who will put the needs of the schools first at the local and state level," said Carney. The union has proposed pay hikes of 3% over each year of a three-year agreement. The teachers have been working under terms of an agreement that expired at the end of August.
Spending on schools
Teixeira Prince, who is heading up talks from the schools' side, said she "take(s) offense" at Carney's suggestion that the committee is not fighting to draw in all the money it can to support city schools.
She noted that the schools have a $43 million allocation from the city — up $1.2 million over fiscal 2019, which ended June 30 — and that overall school spending amounts to roughly 52% of the city's overall $114 million budget.
That percentage includes the cost of the Department of Public Works' maintenance of the schools, the assessment the city — not the School Department — pays out of its operating budget for students to attend Essex Tech High School in Danvers, and $75,000 the city provides to the schools to ease the cost to families who struggle with athletic fees and transportation costs.
"I think those that are involved can clearly see we are trying to move the district forward in many ways, not just in terms of boosting salaries, but also through providing a better education and a better learning environment for our kids," Teixeira Prince said. That includes pursuing a project to build a new East Gloucester school at an estimated cost of more than $64 million, she said, and would require a debt exclusion override vote to fund.
Teixeira Prince and other school officials have said the district will not use a debt exclusion to support an increase in teacher salaries.
Union goals
Carney insists that the teachers' goals are basic:
"Ensuring that we have safe and healthy learning environments for our students and staff, establishing mutual respect for our professional voices and perspectives, securing equitable and comparable working and learning conditions with other Cape Ann school districts, and determining that our students have the staffing and resources necessary to grow and learn."
"We do not find these demands unreasonable or impossible," she added. "They are evidently necessary and proper for (Gloucester Public Schools) to grow and succeed. However, while dozens of families continue to opt out of (city schools) for private and alternative schooling options, it seems like the School Committee is happy with the status quo."
Teixeira Prince says that's not the case, and the committee's push for added funding at budget time and toward a new East Gloucester school show that.
"Remember, we're also approached by people all the time about the need for us to be fiscally responsible," she added. "We have to do what's best for our schools and our kids in a lot of ways, not just in terms of paying salaries, and we have to consider how to do that while meeting the needs of the city overall."
