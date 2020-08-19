Teachers protest Gloucester reopening plans at rotary

Teachers from across Gloucester public schools district came together at the Grant Circle rotary Wednesday to protest the city's schools reopening plan.
The protest was initiated after the Gloucester School Committee unanimously voted to approve a school reopening plan that prioritizes a hybrid model for the majority of school levels.
Pre-school is the one exception, as children will be in a classroom with a teacher for a full day of school.
This was news that members of the Gloucester Teachers Association (GTA) were not too thrilled to hear.
"We have many questions that have been unanswered and we have concerns of the reopening that the superintendent has submitted and the School Committee voted on," said Cynthia Lanzendorf-Carney, president of the GTA. "We have not gotten enough information from the district to alleviate these concerns or answer the questions we have."
Teachers took shifts standing on the fringes of the rotary to raise awareness of their frustrations, Lanzendorf-Carney explained to a Times' reporter.
The district's decision to follow a hybrid model for reopening schools differs from neighboring school districts that have chosen to start with students learning remotely.
Rockport's School Committee decided to continue online remote learning in the 2020-21 academic year, with a few in-person learning options for students that may need it. A hybrid model may be phased in if Rockport Superintendent Robert Liebow and the School Committee deem it safe enough.
Likewise, the Manchester Essex Regional School District will begin the upcoming school year remotely with in-person learning opportunities for students in need.
Gloucester's School Committee has scheduled a special online meeting for this Friday at 4:30 p.m. to discuss an update on Gloucester High School reopening plan.
