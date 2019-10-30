Gloucester's School Committee and its teachers' union have not met for seven weeks in talks to reach a new contract.
Negotiators on the city's side say they're hoping a new round of talks can begin in November and that they can avoid the level of stalemate that triggered what a one-day strike by teachers that shut down classrooms in Dedham last Friday.
"There's no breakdown in communications or anything like that, and we hope to get to the issues again very quickly, " said Melissa Teixeira Prince, a lead negotiator for the city schools and School Committee member.
The committee hopes to resume talks Nov. 21 or 26, "or both," Teixira Prince said.
Meanwhile, Cynthia Carney, president of the Gloucester Teachers' Association, expressed frustration that even those dates will mean a delay of more than two months in talks that have thus far left the sides far apart.
The Gloucester Teachers Association had agreed to push back two negotiating sessions in October while Teixeira Prince dealt with a family matter.
The delays have also been due in part to a "commitment to the election process," Teixeira Prince said. She and fellow School Committee members and negotiators Jonathan Pope and Kathleen Clancy are seeking re-election Tuesday.
The GTA, which represents 278 teachers, has proposed an upward restructuring of the teachers' salary scale in addition to a 3% cost-of-living increase over each year in a three-year deal. The city schools have offered a 2% pay hike for this fiscal year and a 13th step that would raise the ladder within the teachers' step-and-track pay system that provides built-in annual increases.
Carney emphasized that the teachers are working under terms of a contract that expired Aug. 31. The deal, retroactive to 2016, was signed in 2017.
"Our contract has expired and there is no immediacy from the School Committee," Carney, a Veterans Memorial teacher, said in what she called a "union statement." She and Gloucester High School teacher Rachel Rex have been heading up talks on behalf of the teachers.
"It is disrespectful to the employees who work hard for the Gloucester community," Carney added. "Our last bargaining session was Sept. 5, and we do not have any dates as of yet for bargaining."
As to any next steps, she said, "our membership will decide on what they want our union to do about bargaining."
A number of teachers stood out in front of city schools last Friday, bearing signs with messages reading, among others, "Fully fund Gloucester education," and "You can't put students first if you put teachers last."
Their rallies came on the same day that the Dedham teachers walked off the job in an illegal strike, forcing schools there to close for the day. But school officials and teachers there announced an agreement over the weekend that cleared the way for classes to resume Monday.
The Dedham work stoppage had been the first in the state by teachers since 2007 in Quincy.
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705 or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
