With the first day of school for Gloucester first- through 12th-graders rapidly approaching on Aug. 29, teachers at the new East Veterans Elementary School got their first chance at setting up their classrooms on Tuesday.
Members of the community interested in seeing what the new school has to offer can tour the building on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 26.
Teachers were starting with blank canvasses in the brand-new classrooms of the roughly 90,000-square-foot school, which has a capacity of 440 children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
On the third floor of Building A, language-based learning classroom teacher Melissa Massey was busy setting up her classroom. She started teaching in Gloucester in 1997 at the now gone Fuller School and moved to the now closed East Gloucester Elementary School around the 2004-2005 timeframe, she said.
“It’s a big change,” Massey said, “but it’s nice to merge with the Veterans staff. It’s nice having a new space. We certainly needed it but it’s different. It’s like starting new again.”
She spoke about having to start with a blank slate when it came to setting up her classroom.
“And it’s still your stuff but it’s like new space and setting up is kind of exciting but it’s different. It’s a lot of work,” she said. She also joked she’ll be getting her steps in with a classroom up three flights of stairs.
The building recently received its temporary certificate of occupancy from the city, a step that allowed teachers to be able to move in.
East Veterans Principal Matt Fusco noted that Tuesday’s move-in day for teachers was a “big day because it’s a day seven years in the making,” referring to how long the school building project has been contemplated in Gloucester.
Teachers from both Veterans Memorial and East Gloucester elementary schools were coming in to unpack their stuff, Fusco said. Even though they ran tours once a month to get teachers familiar with the building, Fusco said, those were limited during after-school hours.
“Now it’s their time to explore the building and get to know all the nooks and crannies,” he said. It’s a busy time with trainings on how to use the technology in the building, he added. While under the gun with the opening of school coming up, he said, school staff have a good plan in place. Teachers will have a couple of weeks to get their classrooms shipshape while the district gets their supplies out to them.
At the same time, work is ongoing on the landscaping out front and the playground out back, Fusco said.
“It’s absolutely gorgeous,” Fusco said of the school building, which he has been working in for only about a week. He called the school’s design “beautiful.”
“Every day something new and cool,” he said about the things he is discovering about the school. “Every day it’s like a new surprise. It’s an incredible building.”
The school is part of a years-long effort to modernize Gloucester’s aging elementary schools.
When it opens later this month, the new East Veterans School will combine the student bodies, faculty and staff of Veterans Memorial School — which was located on the site of the new school at 11 Webster St. — with the East Gloucester School on Davis Street Extension. Veterans Memorial had been in session at the former St. Ann School on Prospect and Pleasant streets after its old school building was demolished to make way for the new school. East Gloucesterclosed at the end of this most recent school year and is scheduled to be demolished and open space created on the campus.
Fusco, who served as principal of both Veterans Memorial and East Gloucester during the much of the recent school year is leading the new school with East Gloucester Assistant Principal Kristie Lambert, who will be the assistant principal at East Veterans.
“It’s great to see teachers in this beautiful, state-of-the-art school getting their classrooms ready for the new school year,” said Superintendent Ben Lummis in an email. “I’m happy to share that the project remains on budget and is on track to open for the first day of school for grades 1-5 on Tuesday, Aug. 29. We are thrilled to welcome community members to see this gem of a school during the tours scheduled for 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.”
In addition to the community tours, incoming fifth graders will be leading tours for East Veterans families only on Thursday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 25.
The tour schedule for East Veterans families is as follows:
Thursday, Aug. 24: Last names A-L from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and last names M-Z from noon to 2 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25: Last names M-Z from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and last names A-L from noon to 2 p.m.
