BOSTON — The state’s largest teachers union wants school districts to continue remote learning from home this fall — at least at first — and is asking its more than 350 local affiliates to negotiate such working conditions with their respective districts in the coming weeks.
The Massachusetts Teachers Association says the state has not done enough to ensure that school buildings will be a safe environment for students and staff, even if everyone wears masks, practices good hand hygiene, and exercises social distancing.
“Sending people back into the buildings only increases the risks of our most vulnerable students contracting the virus, and it puts staff members at risk too,” Merrie Najimy, the association’s president, told The Boston Globe on Thursday.
The union emphasized that educators are eager to return to their classrooms and be with their students, but the conditions of too many buildings are problematic and there has been a recent uptick in coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.
Gov. Charlie Baker has said he wants districts to bring back as many students for in-person learning as possible this fall for the well-being of children.