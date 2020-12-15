After months of navigating of how to do a variety of learning models to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gloucester's teachers are fed up with the state's education administration.
The Gloucester Teachers Association was one of hundreds of teachers unions across the Commonwealth to sign a Letter of No Confidence in Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday morning. The letter stated that both the institution and its head do not demonstrate the depth of understanding nor the impartial judgment needed to support students, faculty, and families.
Hamilton-Wenham, Swampscott, Wakefield, Lynnfield and Ipswich also signed on.
"We believe that the Commissioner lacks the necessary managerial and leadership skills to manage safely and effectively during the COVID crisis," read the letter, which was signed by Matthew Lewis and Cynthia Carney of the Gloucester union.
The letter explained that, in the eyes of the unions, Riley and DESE have failed to consider input from the individual districts and continually ignored the "ever growing body of scientific evidence showing the direct correlation between in-person learning and increased transmission rates of COVID-19."
As schools enter the second half of the school year, the unions are calling for Riley and DESE to start advocating for universal OVID-19 surveillance testing in all schools, and stop moving the goalposts on learning and high stakes testing such as ACCESS and MCAS.
"It is our hope that Commissioner Riley and DESE will heed the call to protect our students and communities," the letter concluded. "Until Commissioner Riley and DESE decide to listen more carefully and inclusively to health experts and educators from across the state, we will continue to fight for the schools Gloucester deserves."
