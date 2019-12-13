AMESBURY — Nathan Aguilar, the 18-year-old Melrose man accused of attacking a state trooper with a knife at a job site on the southbound side of Interstate 495 on Thursday, was ordered held without bail following his arraignment in his hospital bed Friday afternoon.
An Essex County District Attorney's Office spokesperson said Aguilar was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery. He will remain in custody at least until Dec. 20, when a dangerousness hearing takes place at Newburyport District Court.
Aguilar's arraignment occurred in his bed at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston about 24 hours after he allegedly walked up to the 34-year-old trooper's cruiser and began attacking him with a utility knife. The trooper shot Aguilar at least once in the struggle, knocking him to the ground, then called for help.
After being taken to Anna Jaques Hospital, Aguilar was airlifted via medical helicopter to the Boston medical center. The trooper, whose name was not released by state police, sustained several wounds to his left arm and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital. There he was treated and released hours later.
What prompted Aguilar to allegedly attack the trooper remains under investigation. The DA's spokeswoman said in an email that she didn't have an answer to that question.
A state police spokesman referred all questions about the incident to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
At a press conference held in the hours after the incident Thursday, state police Lt. Col. Christopher Mason said the motive for the attack was under investigation.
"That's very much one of the focuses of the investigation to determine if there was any relation between the two — there's no evidence that there was," Mason said Thursday.
According to state police, shortly after noon on Thursday, Aguilar — wearing a black ski mask — drove his gold van into the breakdown lane at the work site, between the Route 110 on-ramp and Exit 54 (Route 150). He then walked up to the driver's side door of the police cruiser and began attacking the trooper with a knife.
The trooper shot Aguilar at least once before calling for help. By the time additional troopers arrived at the scene Aguilar was wounded and on the ground and the trooper was out of his cruiser.
