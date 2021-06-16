After four months of laboring in the wood shop, a group of local teenagers are giving back to the community.
As part of The Cornerstone Creative after-school program, Matthew Smith, 14, Logan Lichtenwald and Logan Kinlock, both 13, have made three cornhole sets for the Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA at Gloucester Crossing.
“The Cornerstone Creative firmly believes that there is opportunity for growth and joy that comes from using your resources and/or skills to serve your neighbor or community,” said Cornerstone co-founder Adam Quinn.
For their final project of a 4-month long after-school program, these students used their newly acquired woodworking skills to give back to the community by choosing a local organization working to meet its needs.
For these three, it meant giving back to the place that promotes healthy living and an active lifestyle.
"I haven't had experience like this before because there really isn't many places that do things like this," Smith said.
Over the four months, the class built a myriad of things and learned how to use all of the equipment from Quinn and his team.
"I really liked it," said teacher's assistant Cole Sauder, 18. "It was a fun hang-out time and helping the kids on how to use the tools."
As they presented the new lawn games to Cape Ann YMCA Executive Director Tim Flaherty, he explained how these cornhole sets would be utilized at the new Y.
"This complements our family programming really well," Flaherty said of the cornhole sets. "We can't thank these guys enough."
"We will definitely have a cornhole tournament at some point," he laughed.
