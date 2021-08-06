Teens help museum market art, itself to teens

Courtesy photo/Members of Cape Ann Museum's Teen Arts Council have already created a museum Instagram account, @cam—teens, to highlight museum events of interest to teens and local teens' artwork, including their self portraits. Clockwise from top left are Sophie Zerilli of Rockport, Olivia Gado of Manchester, Eleyna Bayer of Beverly, Chandra Lavery of Gloucester, and Ethan Wood of Ipswich.