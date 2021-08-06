Teens help museum market art, itself to teens

Growing up, Chandra Lavery was always surrounded by art.
"I was infatuated with it," Lavery, 16, of Gloucester said. "That made me want to be a part of something I really enjoyed."
The Cape Ann Museum, she said, allows her to do just that.
The museum has created its first ever Teen Arts Council. It's mission? To help teens develop leadership skills while creating youth-focused events and initiatives with the hope of attracting more young people to the Gloucester museum.
The council’s first five members — Eleyna Bayer, 17, of Beverly, Olivia Gado, 17, of Manchester, Sophie Zerilli, 16, of Rockport, Ethan Wood, 17, of Ipswich, and Lavery — are helping the museum develop an inclusive space which allows local teenagers to get involved and enjoy what the niche space has to offer.
“Throughout the last few weeks, we’ve learned about the inner workings of the museum and started brainstorming programs the museum can implement to get more youth involved,” Wood said. “We believe creating programs and exhibits geared toward teenagers will show them that they are represented in this space and that they can enjoy what the museum has to offer.”
Each council member gets paid $15 an hour and they meet Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m.
With a well-established organization backing them, the council's five creative minds have planned a number of events, including a regular “Teen Arts Night” series. An outdoor event Friday, Aug. 20, for local teens to hang out, make art and view the upcoming "Learning to Swim" exhibition at the Cape Ann Museum Green at 13 Prospect St. will kick the series off.
“The night will be filled with music from local teen bands, lawn games, and stations where teenagers can take part in creating self-portraits for the upcoming exhibit ‘Quilted Together: An Exhibit of Community Portraits' which will be on display from Sept. 24 to Nov. 5,” a release from the museum read.
The teens have also created an interactive map for "Learning to Swim," on display Aug. 14 to Sept. 12, so local visitors can connect their memories of learning to swim with artwork and archival photographs from the museum’s collection that depict the area’s popular swimming spots.
And last but not least, the teens have developed a new Instagram account for the museum to highlight the work of local teen artists while also promoting museum activities and events that appeal to young people.
“Our goal with Instagram is to build a connection with the teen art community,” Bayer said. “We want to showcase local teens on our page. We hope to encourage teenagers to show off their skills and submit their art to our profile.”
The account can be found at https://www.instagram.com/cam_teens/ and those interested in being highlighted can send their work through Instagram or via email to education@capeannmuseum.org.
Museum education manager Miranda Aisling noted that the museum's goal is to continue the Teen Arts Council after this summer.
"The council was formed to help the museum understand what teenagers want to see and how to get them engaged in the museum," she said. "In working with the council, the museum is committed to the importance of remaining open-minded and highlighting underrepresented voices like younger artists."
