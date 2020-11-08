BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials will begin imposing temporary admissions freezes at nursing homes and other care facilities that are deemed at risk of spreading COVID-19, under new measures announced Friday.
The state's Department of Public Health says it will monitor factors including infection rates, staffing levels and protective equipment supplies at long-term care facilities across the state. If a facility is determined to be at risk of an outbreak, it will be required to stop admitting new residents until conditions improve.
The health department says it will continue to deploy emergency staffing and equipment to facilities as needed.
In announcing the measure, state health officials cited climbing COVID-19 cases across the state and the virus' disproportionate impact on care facilities. As of Thursday, the state was reporting 6,464 probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities.
The state has also revised visitation guidance at care facilities to promote safe social interaction around the holidays. Visitors must be allowed to stay for at least 45 minutes, up from 30 minutes, and facilities are barred from creating policies for out-of-state visitors that are more restrictive than Gov. Charlie Baker's travel order.