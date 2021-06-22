After an altercation between two Gloucester residents at Saturday's Freedom Rally, one man has been arrested and the other summoned to appear in court on a charge of assault and battery.
Around 12:42 p.m. on Saturday, an officer stationed at the gazebo at Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue requested backup for an altercation that was in progress between James Rohan and Caoin Sullivan, according to an incident report.
At the time, two groups with valid permits were hosting events in different areas of the park — the Gloucester Republican City Committee's Freedom Rally and a celebration of Juneteenth, which recently became a federal holiday. Police were maintaining a presence at the park to monitor the situation Saturday following flaring tensions surrounding the planned events and possible conflict between the two groups. But officers said both events were running without any issues, in peaceful fashion, until the call came shortly before 1 p.m.
When backup arrived at the scene, one officer was escorting Sullivan — who is the husband of GRCC chairperson Ashley Sullivan — away from the gazebo while Rohan was yelling vulgarities. When approached by an officer who was asking him to stop yelling, Rohan informed the officer he didn't have to listen to the police and continued to yell and scream.
Rohan said he wanted Sullivan arrested for assaulting him and continued to yell and scream at the group at the Freedom Rally. Police said Rohan continued to behave in a tumultuous and disorderly way, causing others to be offended and upset, after being told to calm down numerous times. At this point, Rohan, 55, of 200A Washington St., was arrested for disorderly conduct and assault and battery.
After Rohan's arrest, another officer explained that he had witnessed the commotion and that Rohan had been yelling and swearing at the speaker of the event when he was surrounded by three men because of his disorderly and obscene behavior.
The officer, according to the report, observed Rohan and Sullivan to have words and then Sullivan pushed Rohan with his hands. At this point, Rohan pushed Sullivan with his hands, then Sullivan again pushed Rohan back, causing him to fall to the ground. An officer then crossed the street to break up the altercation.
Sullivan told police that Rohan was yelling nasty obscenities and went over to ask him to stop when Rohan got in his face and came at him. Sullivan explained that he pushed Rohan in self-defense, which caused Rohan to fall to the ground.
The police report also noted Rohan did not appear to be a part of the Juneteenth event at the other end of the park.
~ Taylor Ann Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, June 20
8:36 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the area of Parker Street for an unwelcome guest on a boat. Upon arrival, the boat owner explained that his friend was on his boat and he no longer wanted her there. He explained they had been out on the water and the woman felt she was too intoxicated. Police asked the woman to leave the boat and she did. In the parking area, the boat owner volunteered to pay for a motel room at the Wingaersheek Inn & Motel. The motel owner, however, refused to let the woman stay there because they felt the woman was going to cause problems for other guests. The woman was then transported to the police station lobby to sober up and possibly make arrangements to get picked up and brought home.
5:54 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Mussel Point Way for a report of a possible break-in. The caller reported there were three masked individuals at his door on a Ring home security camera and he could hear noises in the background. Upon arrival, officers drew their firearms, keeping them at a low and ready position, according to the report. They then approached the front door, which was unlocked, and found no signs of forced entry. While conducting the search, a neighbor explained that three kids pulled into the driveway with "COVID" masks. They approached the door looking for a location to take photos for an "album cover" and was asking the homeowner for permission. The juveniles were told they were on private property and were advised to go to Rafe's Chasm.
Saturday, June 19
2:48 p.m.: A person came into the station and dropped off a wallet that was found near Marshall's department store at Gloucester Crossing.
2:29 p.m.: A car was traveling southbound on Route 128, preparing to enter Grant Circle, when it yielded to oncoming rotary traffic. The car behind it collided with the first car. The second driver told police they thought the first car had already made its way into the rotary. The driver of the first car was complaining of head pain and was transported to the hospital.
Friday, June 18
5:29 p.m.: A large group of teenagers were possibly drinking alcoholic beverages and littering in the area of Nautilus Road. The group was moved along.
12:25 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 39 Perkins St. for a disturbance. Upon arrival, the caller explained that a woman showed up to her home approximately 30 minutes ago and she was not welcome there. The caller said the same woman had shown up the day before and took a prescription pill bottle off her desk that contained approximately 20 Xanax pills. An officer subsequently filed a criminal complaint against the woman for larceny from a building. The woman currently has two active warrants for her arrest, according to police.
1:45 a.m.: A 911 caller from Shaw's supermarket on Railroad Avenue reported there was a fight between two guys and a girl.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, June 20
12:55 p.m.: Animal Control ticketed a resident for walking their dog on Long Beach.
12:21 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for not carrying their registration and speeding.
12:03 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for speeding.
10:28 a.m.: Medical emergency on T-Wharf. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:54 a.m.: Report of a large amount of water pouring down Pigeon Hill Street. The DPW had already been notified and was working to fix the problem.
Saturday, June 19
9:51 p.m.: A shuttle driver reported they clipped a brick wall on Main Street. No injuries were reported. The accident caused minor damage to the vehicle and wall.
7:54, 4:59 and 4:36 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Marmion Way, Long Beach and Spring Lane. All three were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:05 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
1:11 and 12:55 p.m.: Two drivers on Thatcher Road received written warnings for speeding.
11:38 a.m.: An illegally parked car on High Street was tagged.
11:03 and 10:50 a.m.: Two drivers on Thatcher Road received written warnings for speeding.
Friday, June 18
7 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Linwood Avenue was tagged.
4:44 p.m.: Report of a person throwing something out of a second-story window on Bearskin Neck. The resident told officers on scene that he tried to toss his cell phone to his wife, but he ended up missing and threw it out an open window. No further action was taken.
3:38 p.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a fallen tree limb blocking the roadway on Wallace Road.
1:18 p.m.: A Beauport ambulance reportedly backed into a car on Andrews Hollow and caused minor damage. No charges were filed regarding the accident. Officers filed an accident report.
12:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on Andrew's Hollow. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:13 a.m.: The DPW was notified to fix a struck water line on Straitsmouth Way.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, June 20
2:01 a.m.: Report filed regarding a past hit-and-run accident on Beach Street.
1:20 a.m.: Report of vandalized stop signs on Pine Street. The signs were later replaced.
Saturday, June 19
1:22 p.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a large rock in the road on Beach Street.
9:22 a.m.: Medical emergency on Magnolia Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Jun 18
10:51 p.m.: A driver on Rockwood Heights Road received a written warning for speeding.
9:56 p.m.: Noise complaint regarding a group of children yelling and screaming on Bennett Street. Officers spoke with the children and they were sent on their way.
3:11 p.m.: Martin Gonzalez, 34, of 61 Everard Avenue, Apt. 3, Revere, was arrested on Route 128 southbound on an active warrant out of Boston Municipal Court for operating after license suspension. He was transferred to Salem District Court for arraignment that afternoon.
12:57 a.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Sunday, June 20
6:11 p.m.: A lost pair of keys found on Crane's Beach in Ipswich was submitted into police custody.
1:56 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Eastern Avenue were tagged.
1:49 p.m.: Report of a boat stuck in the mud near the Great Bank area. The boat owner was told to wait until the tide came in.
1:23 and 1:04 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Eastern Avenue were tagged.
11:32 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Martin Street was tagged.
1:03 a.m.: Officers assisted Manchester police after a report was made regarding vandalized stop signs on Pine Street. The signs were later replaced.
Saturday, June 19
6:15 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for a hands-free driving violation.
11:34 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
7:10 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was tagged.
4:45 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a large amount of water flooding Western Avenue.
Friday, June 18
12:44 p.m.: Officers assisted a resident who reported fraud.
10:02 a.m.: Report of two girls missing. They were located safe at their friend's house.
9:56 a.m.: Officers removed a two-wheeled dolly from the roadway on John Wise Avenue.