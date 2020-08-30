Tenth annual overdose vigil set for Monday  

The annual Luminaries and Love candlelight vigil for those affected by the opioid epidemic will celebrate its tenth year on Monday Aug. 31.
Since 2010, the event has been held on the last day of August to coincide with International Overdose Awareness Day. Members of the community visit the flag pole by the Blynman Bridge on Stacy Boulevard and place luminaries — paper bag lanterns — in remembrance of a loved one who has passed from addiction.
"We saw a real need to raise awareness and remember those who are lost," said Kathy Day, one of the organizers behind the event. "When someone passes, their loved ones stop hearing their names as often unless they put it out there. With the luminary bags, it shows that people still remember their loved ones."
This year, Day said she will display the more than 600 bags used in each of the nine previous vigils. The public is invited pay their respects or drop off their own bags from 7 to 9 p.m. Glow sticks will be provided. The displays will be spaced out enough to comply with social distancing measures. Guests are asked to wear face coverings while attending the vigil. Day said she has coordinated with the Gloucester Police to have a drive-by lane for those who don't wish to leave their cars.
"In one way, I'm grateful that people have made (the vigil) a part of their lives," Day said. "But I'm sad that (the opioid crisis) keeps growing, and COVID isn't helping things. We're glad to provide a space or ritual for people to show they aren't alone."
More information may be found by visiting the Gloucester Annual Overdose Vigil Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GloucesterAnnualOverdoseVigil.
IF YOU GO
What: 10th annual overdose vigil.
When: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 to 9 p.m. Rain date is Sept. 1.
Where: At the flag pole near the Cut Bridge, Stacy Boulevard.