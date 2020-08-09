Testing may clear Chebacco Lake for swimming

ESSEX — Testing of Chebacco Lake by the state on Monday may lead to the resumption of swimming at the town beach at Centennial Grove.
The lake has been closed to swimmers since July 24 after a bloom of toxic algae was found.
Testing by the state Department of Health of a water sample collected last Monday, Aug. 3, showed cyanobacteria levels of 1,300 cells per milliliter, below the state guideline of 70,000 cells per milliliter. The microcystin toxin level was less than 1 part per billion.
According to the town Board of Heath, the state requires two rounds of samples below the guideline level, one week apart, to recommend rescinding an advisory. Last Monday's results will be considered the first low sample, and state is schedduled to retest Chebacco Lake again Monday, Aug. 10.
"The advisory will remain in effect until we have those results (likely 8/11)," the Board of Health said on the town webpage. "Provided the cyanobacteria levels are below the threshold, the advisory will be lifted at that time."
Health concerns associated with cyanobacteria blooms vary depending on the type of cyanobacteria, the route of exposure, and the amount of cyanotoxins present, the health board said. The state and local health boards advise that people and pets avoid having any contact with the water. Ingestion is the primary concern since ingesting small amounts of cyanobacteria or cyanotoxin can cause gastrointestinal symptoms while larger amounts may cause liver or neurological damage.