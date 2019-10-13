GLOUCESTER – O'Maley Innovation Middle School has entered what the state calls a formal "turnaround" process due to disappointing spring 2019 MCAS scores. The results bucked an otherwise positive trend across city schools.
O'Maley landed on the list of schools the state is targeting for extra attention due to inadequate performance among "high needs" students, according to publicly available state Department of Education data. The data does not indicate what factors put the relevant students in the high-needs category.
Superindendent of Schools Dr. Richard Safier said the MCAS results overall showed "successes" but that "challenges remain."
The strongest results were at three city's elementary schools that increased their standings compared with all the state's elementary schools. Plum Cove, West Parish and East Gloucester fell in roughly the top quarter of the state's elementary schools, based on a Department of Education scoring system. Safier lauded what he said was "very good progress" at the schools.
Beeman Memorial Elementary moved up 17 percentage points to the 46th percentile statewide, meaning it landed roughly in the middle of the pack. The percentage of Beeman-student math scores that met the state standard fell to 50 percent in 2019 from 53 percent in 2018 while the percent of students who met the state's standard for the math portion of the test increased to 46 percent from 43 percent.
Scores for students at Veterans remained well below those for students at the city's other elementary schools. The percentage of Veterans test-takers whose results on the English portion of the test fell to 30 percent in 2019 from 31 percent in 2018 while the percentage of students who met the state standard for math increased to 31 percent from 38 percent.
West Parish Elementary School students posted scores similar to those of prior years. The percentage of English-portion scores reached 60 percent after several consecutive years of improvement. The percent of test-takers who met the math standard set by the state dipped to 57 percent from 59 percent.
Only the O'Maley scores triggered a response from the state Department of Education.
In 2019, only 44 percent of English Language Arts scores and 39 percent of math scores earned by O'Maley students met or exceeded the standard set by the state. The figures compare with 2018 results that had 43 percent of English-portion scores and 42 percent of math-portion scores meeting the state standard.
The turnaround process for O'Maley will focus on four areas, Safier said: "leadership, shared responsibilities; intentional practices for improving Instruction; student-specific supports; strengthening school culture and climate."
Nearly 50 perent of Gloucester High School students who took the test – most do so in 10th grade statewide – met the state's standards. Comparisons to prior years is difficult because of changes in the test that took effect for high school students in 2019.
The results also showed an increase chronic absenteism in a number of categories – a figure Safier said can affect the overall score of a school or district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.