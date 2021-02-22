Massachusetts gas prices have risen 7.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.53 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 2,830 stations in Massachusetts.
Gas prices in Massachusetts are 19.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 8.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, the website said.
"With last week's extreme cold shutting down millions of barrels per day in refinery capacity, gas prices have seen their largest weekly climb in quite some time," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, in a prepared statement. "The jump in price was the result of a dozen or so refineries, primarily in Texas, that were forced to shut down as the frigid temperatures threatened to wreak havoc on their exposed equipment. "
On Cape Ann, both the lowest and highest prices for a gallon of regular gas were found in Gloucester. Prices ranged from a low of $2.39 to a high of $2.59 on Sunday, according to GasBuddy.com
According to GasBuddy's price reports, the cheapest gasoline at a Massachusetts station on Tuesday was priced at $2.29 per gallon while the most expensive was $2.89, a difference of 60 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.63 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com. The national average is up 24.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 15.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
"With the cold weather behind us, price increases should begin to slow later this week or next week, and so long as these refineries get back online in short order, we may see gas prices start to move back down in the next couple of weeks," De Haan said. "However, as we near spring weather, we'll likely see another longer term rise in prices begin as refineries start to transition to summer gasoline, so motorists shouldn't jump for joy just yet."