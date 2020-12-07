BOSTON — Defendants are being reminded of court dates by a new state texting service aimed at improving attendance and reducing a mountain of outstanding warrants for people who fail to show up.
Under the new system, which went live last month, individuals who choose to participate when they are arrested or charged with a crime — by ticking off a box on the court papers they are required to sign — will get two reminders several days ahead of their scheduled appearance.
"Missing a court hearing can have a major impact on someone's life," said Pamerson Ifill, deputy commissioner of pretrial services at the state Probation Service, which is implementing the new text alerts. "If you don't show up, there'll be a default warrant issued for you, and you will be arrested."
More than a third of defendants who are wanted by police for failing to show up at court "forgot" they were supposed to appear, according to state officials.
While many courts remain closed to the public because of coronavirus restrictions, hearings are still held remotely. The texting system has already notified at least 2,300 people of pending hearings, Ifill said.
"Our goal is that everybody who has a court date enrolls in the system so they can be notified in advance," Ifill said.
The program was required under a raft of criminal justice reforms passed by lawmakers and Gov. Charlie Baker in 2018, in part to address a mountain of outstanding warrants.
The state's courts reported nearly 400,000 outstanding warrants in 2018, some originally issued 50 years ago.
More than half were "default" warrants, which can be for minor offenses such as a failure to show up for a court arraignment or respond to a jury summons. Warrants, even for minor issues, never expire.
The rate of defendants who fail to appear in court is high in some North of Boston communities, according to data provided by the probation service.
In Lawrence District Court, the rate of 16.6% is one of the highest in the state, while the rate in Gloucester District isn't much better, about 12%.
Salem District Court's rate is 10.9%, according to the data.
The statewide rate is about 12%.
Ifill said the probation service hopes to reduce those rates in coming years.
"We get text reminders these days about everything from doctors appointments to prescriptions for medicine," he said. "But this is a reminder that can prevent you from ending up in prison."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.