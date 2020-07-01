Thacher Island National Wildlife Refuge welcomes new manager      

ROCKPORT — The Thacher Island National Wildlife Refuge in Rockport has a new a manager.
Matt Hillman began Monday morning as the new manager at the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge on Plum Island off Newburyport. As part of the position, he will also act as manager and project leader for Thacher Island, and the Wapack and Great Bay national wildlife refuges in New Hampshire.
Hillman, who grew up in the MetroWest area and Worcester County, previously worked at Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge in Chatham, where he had managed the refuge's biological, maintenance, and visitor services programs since 2015.
Hillman noted that much like Thacher Island and Parker River, Monomoy and its offshore wilderness islands, is a globally important bird nesting and migration site and includes the largest common tern nesting colony in the world.
He said he sometimes visited the North Shore while on vacations with his family when he was younger, and that he is excited to relocate to Greater Newburyport this week with his family, which includes his wife Kristen, 3-year-old son Jack and 2-year-old son Logan.
“I’m looking forward to getting out there and hitting the trails myself, and to meeting folks as well,” said Hillman. “There’s a lot to learn and that’s especially true in this time when we’re having to adapt our operations to reflect the current times.”
While Hillman said COVID-19 does make it a strange time to start a new position, he said he is focused on getting to know the area, the refuge’s partners and members of the local communities.