With families separated this holiday season due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, things look a lot different.
There are fewer plates to set at the table, more family reunions held over Zoom, and no one with whom to split the wishbone.
All traditions formed over years of being together seemed to be lost to a disease that is ravaging the country.
But some traditions at home in Gloucester forged ahead this Thanksgiving and came out the other side even sweeter than double-crusted apple pie.
"We are going to have mashed potatoes, stuffing, peas, cranberry, turkey, and dressing," Mark Nestor said. "And dinner rolls donated from Virgilio's and Table Top pies."
And if you think Nestor is keeping all those iconic Thanksgiving foods for himself, you are off by a long shot.
Nestor and the rest of The Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 provided Thanksgiving meals to 690 community members, including seniors, shut-ins, veterans, and the homeless.
In years past, the Legion served a little more than 400 dinners to the community.
"It went great considering all of the logistics," Nestor, the post's commander, told a reporter around noon, just as the volunteers were wrapping up not-so normal deliveries.
"Thank God for the volunteers," he noted, adding that "by the time the dust settled" there were roughly 130 volunteers who assisted in making this Thanksgiving a success.
The Open Door donated its kitchen and prep space at 28 Emerson Ave. so the Legion could prepare the meals in a spacious setting.
"Hosting the American Legion for their annual Thanksgiving meal program made a lot of sense," said Julie LaFontaine, president and CEO of The Open Door. "The Open Door's mission is to connect people to good food. What better way way to show the power and spirit of community than to work together?"
The Open Door alone provided the community with 1,210 Thanksgiving baskets with all the fixings for a holiday meal.
"The pandemic has strengthened community partnerships across the board," LaFontaine added.
As Nestor walked through the towering cans and boxes of goodies around 7 a.m., he smiled, "This is my Taj Mahal."
Volunteers rushed in and out of the kitchen, packaging meals and laughing — sounds of normalcy during a constantly changing time.
As Nestor directed volunteers who were packaging the meals, chaplains Paul Krueger and Brian Torkildsen commanded the kitchen.
"They are the holy rollers that can cook," Nestor joked.
Krueger and Torkildsen began their Thanksgiving prep the day before around noon, working late into the night to get the turkeys just right.
Just a few hours later, as the day turned into the next, the two chaplains and a host of other volunteers filed back into the kitchen to continue the prep.
"We are doing this as a partnership," Krueger said, explaining that he is the chaplain for the Legion and Torkildsen is one for the Sons of the American Legion.
The theme of the day: Contactless.
As each meal was prepped at The Open Door, sea cadets filed through to bring the bags of food out to one of the 65 cars that had volunteered to deliver to the community.
The trunk of the car would open, the turkey would slide in, and then the driver was off.
No hugs and no handshakes were had as drivers traveled through Gloucester, Manchester, Rockport, Essex and Ipswich to bring some holiday cheer.
"This is the first normal event that this city has had in this abnormal environment," Nestor said, explaining that the Legion had to cancel its annual Easter celebration due to the pandemic. "I wanted to give back something that people have been looking forward to."
Nestor sighed with relief as he wrapped up another successful Thanksgiving meal drive, in spite of the pandemic.
"I am thankful that 690 people will have a meal that they may not have had during this miserable time," he said. "I am glad that we could give them some normalcy."
