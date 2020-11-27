As the excitement for Grammy’s famous oyster stuffing is squashed this holiday season for safety’s sake, I’ve been looking to the natural world to find comfort — and maybe a slice of pie, or two.
And where there are trails and a nearby grocery store, there are lots of both.
In the dark hours just before the sun was scheduled to rise above the tree line, I grabbed my canine companion and laced up my running shoes to explore the Chebacco Woods.
These trails — surrounded by swamps, ponds, and towering birch trees — hold a special place in my heart as I’ve spent what could accumulate to weeks running the trails that connect town to town.
The Chebacco Woods trail network stretches over Hamilton, Wenham, Manchester, and parts of Essex with multiple trailheads to choose from.
But, as a creature of habit, I stick to my 4-mile loop that starts and stops at the trailhead behind Gordon College in Wenham.
A few of my favorite things: How the trail explodes with vibrant purple loosestrife in the summertime, the discovery of a pesky woodpecker who gives away his hiding spot by his noisy hunt for bugs, and the sound of children laughing as they splash in the water of Gull Pond.
But more than the familiar sights and sounds rooted in nature, I’m reminded of the people with whom I used to venture these trails.
While some are only a stone's throw away, others are separated by distance or — the hardest — by time.
When the longing to be close to loved ones sets in, it only takes a few steps on the well-maintained pathway to bring up memories of swimming in the pond, racing down the hills, and clambering up the trees.
So wherever you find yourself this holiday season, raise your Nalgene to those that have walked alongside you on the trails.
Want to suggest your favorite trail for review? Or, Don’t want others flooding the woods you love? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
ABOUT CHEBACCO WOODS
Trailhead(s): Chebacco Road is off Essex Street in Hamilton. Entrance is on the west side of Chebacco Road with space for 8 to 9 vehicles.
When coming down Grapevine Road in Wenham, take the first entrance into Gordon College and follow the road to the back of Frost Hall. Parking can be found directly at the trailhead or around the corner behind Jenks Library. There is no overnight parking.
Activities: Trail running, dog walking, cross-country skiing, photography, snowshoeing, and mountain biking.
Distance: 114 acres
COVID-19 status: Open
Level of difficulty: Easy