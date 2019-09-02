ROCKPORT — The town is readying to rebuild the Thatcher Road Bridge over Sawmill Brook.
Selectmen signed a $138,100 contract with TEC Inc. last week to design a replacement for the bridge.
The budget for the project is $580,000. Money for the project came from a $500,000 MassDOT grant awarded earlier this year.
Public Works Director Joseph Parisi said the town has "other state funding from Chapter 90" to make up the $80,000 difference. The state's Chapter 90 program entitles cities and towns to receive reimbursements on approved projects. I
The bridge, originally built in 1970, may appear serviceable on the surface, but underneath is a different story. During a March 2017 inspection, MassDOT found numerous structural issues including cracks in the concrete deck that connect from one rusted steal rebar to the next.
According to Parisi, however, the abutments are "in good shape" and the new bridge will be built off them.
If all goes well during the design, testing and survey phases, Parisi said construction on the project could start as early as next fall.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.