The Cove at Rockport, formerly Peg Leg Inn, opens rooms to public   

Courtesy photo/Cape Ann Chamber of CommerceMembers of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and Rockport Selectman welcomed the new business with a ribbon cutting ceremony last week. From left are CACC Senior Vice President Peter Webber, CACC CEO Ken Riehl, Rockport Selectman Ross Brackett, Owner Pavel Espinal, Owner Michael Sjogren, Owner and Designer Krysten Sjogren and their son Caiden, Owner Peter Lutts, John Carter, Weekend Supervisor Alura Calbrey and Kathleen Gill. Not pictured, Hotel Manager Matthew McDonald.