The Cove at Rockport, formerly Peg Leg Inn, opens rooms to public   

ROCKPORT — The Cove at Rockport, formerly known as the Peg Leg Inn, has officially opened its doors at 1 King St.
The latest iteration of Rockport’s 60-year-old inn was helmed by owners Michael and Krysten Sjogren, Pavel Espinal and Peter Lutts. It was previously owned by M.R. Welcome Inc. under the Peg Leg moniker.
Krysten Sjogren redesigned the complex to feature modern amenities mixed with historic Cape Ann decor.
“Our goal through the whole process was trying to blend the old with the new,” she said. “We ended up refurnishing a lot of dressers, night stands and (furniture in) the restaurant. In the guest rooms, we tried to keep the original floors if we could. We also added more of a modern flair to the rooms with a lot of grays and cooler tones.”
The inn’s restaurant, however, is still closed to the public — from the looks of it, it may stay that way. The owners are currently brainstorming on how to utilize the space. According to Michael, his main concern right now is getting a liquor license.
“We want to have a cart out on the deck so we can serve beer and wine during happy hour,” he said.
Matthew McDonald, the hotel manager, said he’s been working to keep The Cove as clean and safe as possible while the pandemic rolls on.
“We’re following all CDC guidelines and cleaning processes all the other inns Rockport have been doing,” he continued. “We want to clarify that we have very clean establishment and we are on top of anything that has to do with cleanliness.”
The Peg Leg Inn had been on the market for nearly four years before being sold. Last August, the Board of Selectmen voted for M.R. Welcome to take out a no-trespass order on Michael Welcome, who served as manager and innkeeper until 2016, following multiple complaints of harassment by guests and arrests for violent behavior. Welcome had been living in an apartment on the property up until the no-trespass order.
