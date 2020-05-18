Teaching is not a 9 to 3 o' clock job anymore.
"The day never ends," said fifth grade teacher Layce Alves, who has given her cell phone number to all of her student's parents. "And I am OK with that, that is fine. Whatever takes the burden off of them, then I am available."
With a little more than a month left in the school year, West Parish Elementary School teachers — among hundreds of others — are working around the clock to provide students with a quality education online during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"None of us expected this but we weren't startled by the challenge either," said Lynn Munroe, a fifth-grade teacher.
A teacher's day during the pandemic consists of Zoom classes with students, fielding questions over the phone, communicating with parents, and deliberating as a staff to discuss ways in which to improve.
"We try to keep it the same everyday, not just for the students but for us as well," she added.
Fifth-grade teacher Beth Parkhurst has noticed that while the platform for learning has changed, her students have not.
"They are very similar on Zoom as they are in the classroom," she said. "Behaviors are the same, the thought process is the same, the interruptions are the same, the tardiness is the same. It is very much the same."
Once they sign off from the classroom, these fifth-grade teachers find themselves doing afternoon tutoring sessions and fielding calls at all times of day.
"We get phone calls before dinner, we get phone calls after dinner," Munroe laughed.
The most frustrating part of the navigating the virtual classroom for Alves has been the virtual part.
"It is typically a technology issue that I am troubleshooting with them," she said about helping parents navigate the new type of learning. "I think I have been troubleshooting at 10 p.m. sometimes with parents."
Munroe has seen some late nights as well, but the 8 p.m. calls she gets from students stem from their desire to connect like they used to.
"He'll call me, 'Mrs. Munroe, I've got a riddle,'" she recalled. "That is what he did in the classroom."
The next few of weeks
With the Mad Hot Ball and Nature's Classroom canceled for this spring, teachers are brainstorming ways to send these students off into the summer well.
"We are trying to come up with something that will make it memorable for them and their learning in the very last days of fifth grade," Munroe explained.
In addition to being a teacher, Alves is a mother of a senior at Gloucester High School and a sixth grader.
"I had a fifth grader last year and I know the magic that happens at the end of fifth grade and its not going to happen," she said. "It is heartbreaking. It really is."
