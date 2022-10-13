Less than three months before Gloucester heads into its 400+ celebration, the restored marble headstones of the only known surviving graves of free African Americans who lived in Gloucester during the 18th and 19th centuries were restored to their place in the West Parish Bray Cemetery on Essex Avenue Wednesday.
A crew from the Department of Public Works was on hand along with Rob Surabian, whose company, Gravesite Preservation of Winchester, restored the 600-pound headstones starting in the spring.
Also on hand around 11:15 a.m. was Mayor Greg Verga and his wife Kellie, as they live next door to Bray Cemetery and had a front row seat to see the work progress.
Also stopping by was Melissa Dimond, executive director of the homeless prevention, job training and education nonprofit Wellspring House, whose headquarters sits just down the road at 302 Essex Ave.
This property was where the Freeman family lived for at least 130 years until the 1930s.
In addition to Surabian and the Department of Public Works, the restoration effort involved the partnership of the City-owned Cemeteries Advisory Committee, which is a subset of the DPW, and Wellspring House. They teamed up and received a $5,925 grant from the New England Biolabs Social Justice Philanthropy Team in 2021 to pay for the headstones’ restoration.
Without each other realizing it, Dimond said, members of the cemetery committee and Wellspring House staff were doing the same research about the same family at the same time.
“It wasn’t until we got to meet one another that we even understood that the Freemans were buried here,” she said. “We did not know that until the cemetery committee had started to do their work and they did not know about the generations of research that we had been doing, and so together we are learning much more than we would alone.”
One of the headstones pays respect to Robert Freeman, a free Black man and a prosperous and respected landowner and farmer in West Parish. He died on Dec. 21, 1854 at age 90. The stone also honors his two wives, Rhoda and Lucretia, both of whom were free Black women. Rhoda died in 1829 and Lucretia in 1851.
The other headstone is for Robert and Rhoda’s son, Robert, Jr., a landowner and mariner who died in 1860 at age 47.
Dimond said four generations of the family lived in Gloucester and three generations owned and lived at 302 Essex Ave. The last living relative that owned the house was Hattie Johnson who died in 1931. Dimond said they have an opportunity to delve even deeper into the Freeman family history as Wellspring has been awarded a grant through MassHumanities allowing them to be matched with a researcher with expertise in African and indigenous peoples’ histories.
Dimond said this effort is timed to coincide with the city’s 400+ celebration so that folks can learn more about this family, their property and come pay their respects in the cemetery.
Verga said he watched Surabian work over the past several months. When Surabian first showed up, he was carrying water for the cement by hand, so the mayor let him use his power and lent him his hose.
“And hopefully it made his work a little easier,” Verga said.
“It all came together and we got them in the ground,” Surabian said of the work to restore the headstones. “As far as we know they are the only memorials for freed Black slaves in Gloucester,” he said. “It’s huge because so many of these people are just lost. They’re here, nobody knows where.”
“You know, for the 400th we are not going with the 400th it’s the 400th plus,” Verga said, “which is to recognize the contribution of enslaved people and the indigenous people and this is part of it.”
