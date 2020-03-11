The latest on COVID-19 in Massachusetts

After several days of rapid growth, the total number of identified coronavirus cases increased from 92 to 95 by late Wednesday afternoon, according to the latest numbers released by the state.
Six cases have now been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control, and 89 cases are being called "presumptive positive" after testing done by the state Department of Public Health. On Tuesday, there was only one confirmed case that dates back to early February — a UMass Boston student was said by health officials to be recovering. Wednesday's report showed a decrease of one case in Suffolk County to 19, but it was unclear if the state's original positive case — the UMass student — had been removed from the list.
The vast majority of the cases — 77 of 95 — involve Biogen employees or their contacts following a late February executive meeting in Boston where the virus appears to have spread. Four cases are travel-related, and the remaining 14 are still under investigation as to a possible source. The number of cases linked to Biogen climbed by seven on Wednesday.
Two more patients have been hospitalized bringing the total to eight, while three are under investigation and 84 were not hospitalized. Middlesex County saw its share of cases increase by three to 44, while Norfolk County had one additional case, bringing its total to 23. The number of cases in Berkshire County, where health officials had identified "community spread," stayed stable at seven.
Also Tuesday, the state's biggest university announced it is taking its students and courses online for remote learning, the state health commissioner was granted new authority to order people to be quarantined, and state officials surfaced the challenge of achieving a complete 2020 Census count during a virus epidemic.
Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency Tuesday.
Wednesday update: More than 1,000 Massachusetts residents have been or currently are subjected to quarantine since the coronavirus outbreak began, the Department of Public Health announced Wednesday. According to the latest figures, 638 people had completed monitoring and are no longer in quarantine, while 445 are currently under monitoring or quarantine.
Federal aid on its way: The White House said Wednesday that Massachusetts would receive almost $11.65 million from the Centers for Disease Control in the latest round of aid from an $8.3 billion package approved by Congress last week to aid in the response to coronavirus. The total headed to Massachusetts from the more than $560 million awarded by the CDC is consistent with what Congresswoman Katherine Clark said she expected at an event in Boston on Monday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The state House and Senate are expected to pass an additional $15 million state aid package next week that Baker said he expects he will use to support local virus mediation efforts.
Markey calls for emergency declaration: U.S. Sen. Edward Markey called on President Donald Trump to immediately declare the coronavirus pandemic an emergency under the Stafford Act. Markey's office said such a declaration would allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to access over $42 billion in the Disaster Relief Fund, and support states and communities directly as they deal with the spread of COVID-19.
Moulton meetings go virtual: Congressman Seth Moulton announced that three previously-scheduled public town hall meetings will be rescheduled as two Facebook Live town hall events. Moulton also issued a guide to his team "to help them understand how we will operate for the time-being, and ... so you know what to expect from us over the next several weeks."
Census and Coronavirus: Getting a complete count in the 2020 Census and doing so amidst concerns over the spread of COVID-19 will be the focus of a press availability that Secretary of State William Galvin plans to hold Thursday at the State House. Galvin's conference will fall on the first day that residents can begin responding online to the 2020 Census.
More authority for commissioner: The Public Health Council voted Wednesday morning to grant Bharel additional authority as part of the state of emergency. Bharel now has greater leeway to make decisions without first convening the council, including the power to order patients to isolate or quarantine, to respond to unforeseen developments in the spread of COVID-19. Local boards of health also have the authority to order quarantine or isolation for residents.
College and university update: Over the course of the week, universities and colleges across the state have been moving classes online and asking students to move off campus. Here is the latest: University of Massachusetts President Marty Meehan said Wednesday that all five campuses would move to remote learning. Meehan sent a letter to the Board of Trustees informing them of the decision. Online learning on all campuses will last through April 3, according to the letter, and UMass plans to reassess the public health situation by April to decide whether that period should be extended. In-person classes at Smith College will continue through March 13 and spring break is extended until March 29. The college will implement "alternate modes of instruction" for students beginning on March 30, according to a statement. Emerson College will hold in-person classes through March 13 and suspend classes from March 16 to 20. Professors will hold classes remotely starting on March 23. Babson College plans to transition classes fully online for the rest of the spring semester starting on March 13. The college is requiring students to move out of residence halls by March 21. Northeastern University will move classes online until further notice, according to the Huntington News, and the school suspended all non-essential university-sponsored travel both international and domestic. Large gatherings were suspended with the exception of "essential events only." Boston University is asking faculty to prepare to teach classes remotely in the case an emergency shutdown occurs.
Budget hearings called off: Joint Ways and Means Committee has indefinitely postponed the remaining fiscal year 2021 budget hearings, which had been scheduled for the next two weeks. A note from top aides to House Chairman Rep. Aaron Michlewitz and Senate Chairman Sen. Michael Rodrigues said hearings scheduled for Monday, March 16 in East Brookfield and Tuesday, March 24, at the State House have been "postponed until further notice." The East Brookfield hearing would have given lawmakers who write the annual state budget the chance to hear from public safety agency and department heads, and the hearing at the State House was the only scheduled opportunity for the public to weigh in before the House and Senate each roll out their own budget plans.
Governor's Council weighing its options: The Governor's Council is contemplating how the coronavirus emergency will affect its operations, including the possibility of web meetings and virtual voting. Councilor Mary Hurley on Wednesday suggested meetings during the emergency could be conducted in a "modern way" over Skype or a conference call. The council vets judicial nominations and is also responsible for approving the Treasury warrant to allow the state to pay its bills. "I'm mindful of the fact that these are open meetings and public meetings, but I'm also mindful that if I was to shoot a gun off in this building, it probably wouldn't hit anybody but us," Hurley said, referring to the relatively few members of the public in the State House on Wednesday. Councilor Robert Jubinville countered that the council has met in its chamber uninterrupted since 1780, even "through the wars, like the Civil War, and all the wars that we've had, and the influenza in 1918 which claimed a lot of lives in the city of Boston and the state of Massachusetts." Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who presides over the panel, encouraged members to talk about their options and said the administration would work with them to ensure their business is conducted safely.
Eviction moratorium demands: Several organizations are calling on state officials to halt eviction proceedings during the coronavirus state of emergency. Lawyers for Civil Rights on Wednesday urged the Baker administration to impose a moratorium, arguing that "it is unfair and counterproductive for the Governor to ask people to quarantine themselves in their homes while simultaneously allowing them to be stripped of their housing." City Life/Vida Urbana organizers plan to protest in front of Boston Housing Court at 8 a.m. Thursday to make similar demands for a moratorium. "No one should have to choose between defending their home & exposure to the virus," the group tweeted.
JFK Library shuts down: With two employees in self-quarantine, the Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum announced Wednesday it was closing until further notice, and cautioned anyone who visited the Columbia Point museum between March 2 and March 11 to monitor for symptoms of coronavirus. Two employees "attended a conference last week where other attendees were confirmed to have come down with the coronavirus," the library said.
Amtrak ridership in decline: Amtrak told employees Wednesday that ridership and revenue had "declined sharply over the past few weeks," necessitating a voluntary unpaid leave program and cuts to service. The rail service provider said the declines in ridership were being felt in both the Northeast Corridor and the National Network, with future bookings down 50 percent year-over-year and cancellations up 300 percent as people begin to refrain from all travel. The memo, shared on Twitter by David Shepardson of Reuters, said "significant reductions in train service across portion of our network" should be expected, and the company planned to communicate its predicament to Congress.
Boston Medical Center prepares: To prepare for potential scenarios related to COVID-19, Boston Medical Center set up a large red tent next to its Shapiro building on Albany Street. "While the tent is currently only being used for drills, it could be used as a testing location or additional ED space should we need it," the hospital said in a tweet Wednesday.
State of the States: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican and friend of Gov. Charlie Baker's, will give a speech Thursday in Washington, D.C. about how governors around the country are responding to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Hogan is the chair of the National Governors Association, and is slated to give the group's 2020 State of States address at the National Press Club. In addition to the coronavirus, Hogan is also expected to discuss the NGA's infrastructure initiative.
Guidance for casinos: Mass. Gaming Commission has maintained an ongoing conversation with its three licensees -- Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett -- about how they can maintain "the health, safety and well-being of casino guests, employees and regulators" during the coronavirus outbreak. "Like many organizations, we are closely monitoring any developments provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Our licensees are employing enhanced sanitization and prevention procedures, while we maintain a constant dialogue with the casinos and other stakeholders to share collective updates that will continuously inform appropriate next steps," a commission spokeswoman said.
Encore temp-taking: At Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, casino personnel will soon begin taking the temperatures of staff and guests as they arrive, and will deny entry to anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher. The casino said it is disinfecting surfaces like slot machines, handrails and ATMs hourly, and is refreshing the chips, dice and cards used at table games at least every four hours. Encore and its parent company, Wynn Resorts, have also engaged as a consultant, Dr. Rebecca Katz, director of the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University Medical Center, to advise the companies on their handling of the outbreak.
