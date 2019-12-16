DANVERS — More than 1,000 “North Shore people” shared hugs and stories as they celebrated the life of John Peter “Pete” Frates III at the new Wellness Center at St. John’s Prep Monday.
The Celebration of Life event was held one week after Frates died at his Beverly home on Dec. 9 at age 34 after a nearly eight-year struggle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, ALS, after first being diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease at age 26 in March 2012.
Frates, whose family is rooted in Beverly, used his diagnosis to change the course of ALS research, helping to popularize the Ice Bucket Challenge and raise awareness and money for a cure. The challenge went viral in August 2014 and has so far helped raise $220 million.
Students, staff, family, friends filled the field house in the Leo and Joan Mahoney Wellness Center.
Some wore hockey or baseball jerseys with No. 3 and “Frates” on their backs. Frates was a three-sport varsity athlete at St. John’s who also played baseball for Boston College. Many in the crowd wore pins with “3’ on them, his number from his playing days.
The informal celebration included some short prayers from students. Mostly, people shared stories or greeted the family.
Pictures of Pete flashed on two big screens: Pete with his young daughter, Lucy, propped by his head on a pillow after ALS had taken away his ability to sit up. There were photos with his wife, Julie, including those of the family out on the boat.
Several displays around the field house included things from the the late leader of Team Frate Train – his school uniform jerseys, his distinguished alumni award from St. John’s, his Inspiration Award from the NCAA, and his Prep yearbook of the Class of 2003 open to the page with his photo and bio.
“You don’t know how much you miss something until it’s taken away from you,” read the quotation Frates selected from the late Red Sox player Tony Conigliaro, whose career was shortened after he was beaned in the cheek by a pitch in 1967.
“That we are celebrating Pete’s life because it was that life that he brought to ALS,” said his mom, Nancy Frates, in an interview. “As you can see, all these people, these are people who knew him from when he was little, our North Shore people, and he took that life, and when he was given this disease, he knew the 26 years that he had lived and the way he had lived them, that he could bring it to the world of ALS. And when he called on all these people who he had touched their lives, that’s the story of the Ice Bucket Challenge: the life well led.”
“So, it is our duty to complete his mission,” she said, “and that is what we are doing.”
Over the past week, she said the family has been the recipient of stories about Pete that they might never have heard otherwise.
“How blessed are we that we get to hear them now,” Nancy Frates said, adding: “I’m just so proud to be his mom.”
“Pete is someone who for a long time has been a role model for the kids of St. John’s and is really a big focus of what we talk about as servant leadership, and as influencing any situation we encounter for the benefit of others,” said Headmaster Edward Hardiman in an interview. In his remarks, Hardiman called Frates “a warrior for the common good.”
He said Frates’ life of giving back both before and after he was diagnosed; his grit; and his resilience is what a Catholic, Xaverian Brothers and St. John’s education is all about.
Frates’ brother, Andrew, also a graduate of St. John’s, spoke about the students who had lined up in blazers and ties as the funeral procession with a police escort passed through campus Friday morning, something for which he and his family are grateful.
“We are practicing what Headmaster Hardiman and the entire St. John’s Prep staff are preaching,” Andrew Frates said. He said he would do his best to emulate the life his brother led.
“I think to me is just that he left this place everywhere he touched better than it was when he came,” said senior Jack Gilligan of Salem, the hockey team’s captain, about what Frates life meant to him.
