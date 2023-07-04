Cape Ann families who need a little extra help putting food on the table this summer can turn to The Open Door Summer Meals program.
Children and teens under age 18 are welcome to visit any of the participating sites during scheduled hours to receive free, nutritious meals Wednesday, July 5, through late August.
“No parent, grandparent, or guardian should be worried about getting breakfast and lunch meals for their kids over summer break, which they can get for free during the school year,” The Open Door President and CEO Julie LaFontaine said. “Summer Meals for Kids puts those worries to rest and provides free, healthy meals that fuel children for summer fun, and for the return to school in the fall.”
Last year, The Open Door Summer Meals for Kids program distributed more than 16,000 meals to children in Gloucester and Ipswich.
The Open Door is sponsoring three federal Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) sites this year. It will privately sponsor 10 additional free Summer Meals for Kids sites where meals will be offered to children and their families with flexibility and choice.
Meals will be provided, on a first come, first served basis, at the sites and times as follows:
Gloucester Walk-Up Locations:
- The Open Door at 28 Emerson Ave. will serve meals Monday through Friday. Monday through Wednesday meals will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and meals will be available Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Summer Meals for Kids will operate from July 5 through Aug. 25 at this site.
- Riverdale Park (Mobile location in the area of 69 Veterans Way) will have meals available from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Summer Meals for Kids will operate from July 5 through August 25 at this site.
- Willowood Gardens (Mobile location in the area of 40 Willowood Road) will have meals available from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Monday through Friday. Summer Meals for Kids will operate from July 5 through Aug. 25 at this site.
- Pond View Village (Mobile location in the area of 23 Lepage Lane) will have meals available from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. Summer Meals for Kids will operate from July 5 through Aug. 25 at this site.
- Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road, will have meals available from 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m, Monday through Friday. Summer Meals for Kids will operate from July 7 through Aug. 8 at this site.
- Field Days at Burnham’s Field with East Gloucester Community Church (in the field abutting Sargent, Burnham, and Pleasant streets) will have meals available at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays from July 5 through Aug. 23, except for July 26.
- Story Hour at Sawyer Free Library with Backyard Growers at the Garden Beds at 2 Dale Ave., accessible through the Middle Street entrance, will have meals available at 10:45 a.m. on select Thursdays, July 13 and 27, Aug. 3, 10, and 24.
Gloucester Enrolled Locations:
- Summer Learning at West Parish, 10 Concord St., will have meals available for enrolled participants at noon, Monday through Thursday. Summer Meals for Kids will operate through July 27 at this site.
- Summer Program at West Parish, 10 Concord St., will have meals available for enrolled participants from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. Summer Meals for Kids will operate through Aug. 3 at this site.
- O’Maley Academy, 32 Cherry St., will have meals available for enrolled participants from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday. Summer Meals for Kids will operate through Aug. 3 at this site.
- Camp Spindrift, 27 Atlantic St. will have meals available for participants from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Summer Meals for Kids will operate through August 25 at this site.
Ipswich Walk-Up Location:
- Ipswich Community Food Pantry at 00 Southern Heights in Ipswich will have meals available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays. Summer Meals for Kids will operate from July 5 through August 25 at this site.
Ipswich Enrolled Location:
- Winthrop Elementary School, 65 Central St., will have meals available for enrolled participants from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday. Summer Meals for Kids will operate from July 10 through Aug. 10 at this site.
The Open Door Summer Meals for Kids program strives to accommodate all allergies and special diets. To learn more about the program or inform staff of a dietary need, please call 978-283-6776 or email summermeals@foodpantry.org. Meals may contain choking hazards for children under the age of 4.
The Open Door Sumer Meals for Kids schedule will be updated as needed throughout the summer at FOODPANTRY.org/summermeals.