Ben Ruhe lives a life immersed in color.
He may be 94 and confined to a wheelchair, but his walls and days are filled with art.
“I was a writer but I have a lot of time here, and I also like to paint,” he said during an interview at his room at Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gloucester.
He had a showing of his work not only in his room and down the hallway, but also in the common room. More than than 36 paintings were featured.
As a former globetrotter, he carried watercolor paints with him because of their ease to carry while traveling. He used to paint landscapes and other scenes. But as a nonagenarian, his style has changed.
“I can’t draw a straight line anymore,” said Ruhe. “I don’t have the coordination in my hands like I used to, so I switched to abstract.”
The theme of the series he started last spring is “Beginnings.”
Jay McLaughlin, a friend and sculptor, said he saw two elements of note in Ruhe’s work.
“There is a strength and power he has been able to achieve with a magnificent sense of color, and he has an interesting composition that allows him to have some movement in the work,” he said.
Ruhe added that he is grateful to Seacoast, where he has lived for the past two years, for allowing him to display his work.
Alison Cox, Seacoast’s director of activities, noted that art is therapeutic.
“It’s a good form of self expression and we encourage art,” she said.
A former Rockport resident, Ruhe is originally from the Pennsylvania Dutch region, the youngest in a family of nine children.
As a young man, one of his first jobs was at the Allentown Morning Call, where his father was the editor.
“Newspapering is a difficult job,” he said, reminiscing about those early days.
With a ready smile, Ruhe still has a quick wit and looks forward to reading The New York Times every day.
He left the newspaper job to move to Washington, D.C., where he worked for several years at the Smithsonian, the National Archives and as a public affairs officer at the National Endowment for the Arts.
He also became a boomerang enthusiast and expert, and authored three books about boomerangs, including one called “Many Happy Returns.”
According to a 1974 Sports Illustrated article, Ruhe founded a boomerang workshop while at the Smithsonian.
And a 1984 Washington Post article described Ruhe as a “man of many lifetimes,” noting that Ruhe was captain of the world-champion boomerang team that beat Australia, which was home of the boomerang for 40,000 years.
In fact, the National Air and Space Museum Archives has the Benjamin Ruhe Collection, which consists of material on the ethnological and technological development of boomerangs.
“This collection has been recognized as a preeminent source of information on the boomerangs in this country. The collection consists of books, research papers, and correspondence, as well as newsletters, planforms, photographs, artworks, and motion picture films,” according to the website. It also noted that Ruhe played a pivotal role in developing popular interest in boomerangs in the United States and abroad.
The United States Boomerang Association is alive and well, as seen on its Facebook page.
But Ruhe’s love of travel would take him to many corners of the earth, to more than 60 countries.
He said the first real trip he took was to Europe and then to Australia where he worked as a cowboy. He traveled to China and other far-flung places like the Himalayas and Africa.
He was particularly drawn to Papua New Guinea, where one time he took a 40-foot dugout canoe up the Sepik River to spend time with the Iatmul people. He was intrigued with their art and unique history.
The Washington Post reporter wrote that he was amazed at the items Ruhe brought back with him, which included polished clamshell bracelets, a 4-foot dancing mask, a 5-foot sacred flute, and a 6-foot wooden alligator man, to name a few.
What time has shown is that no matter where on earth Ruhe may be, he will continue to find interest in the news and in all things related to art and history — a sort of boomerang effect from his younger years.