By the time you read this, David Castellucci will be running the 2020 Boston Marathon.
Castellucci, 45, along with hundreds of other athletes, is running the 2020 Boston Marathon virtually Saturday as the novel coronavirus pandemic halted the organization's original plan to take off from Hopkinton back in April.
The Gloucester resident has mapped out a 26.2 mile route from Marblehead to his home on Washington Street, with family and friends stationed throughout the run to provide water stops and encouragement.
For the North Shore native, the journey to the Boston Marathon has had its twists and turns -- a maybe even a heartbreak hill along the way.
Born and raised in Beverly's Centerville, Castellucci fell in love with running while enrolled at Beverly High School.
"I loved the long distances, the challenge, the training and everything that took to do that," he said. "If you ever knew any runners then you would know about a runner's high and what it does for you... I was longing for that."
That love would take him to run at Philadelphia Biblical University.
He would later meet the love of his life, Lisa, and the two of them would have seven children -- who are now between the ages of 19 and six.
With new priorities, Castellucci took a break from running for awhile. But not forever.
Getting back to the pavement
In 2016, he got back into running seriously but quickly succumbed to an Achilles injury in which doctors told him he would need to take a year off from training to recover.
"My wife was watching this glimmer in my eye just go away because I was so sad," he said.
Although he tried physical training, Castellucci began to realize that his new passion might be short lived.
But one summer day, while his sons were putting off their own training for wrestling, Castellucci gave them the ultimate pep talk in perseverance and dedication.
"I am going to show you guys," he explained. "I am going to go out and I am going to train and I am going to run a marathon and qualify for Boston."
First day of training, as Castellucci remembers it, he prayed and began running with not a single twinge from his previous achilles injury.
He would go on to run the 2018 Manchester City Marathon in New Hampshire, qualifying for Boston with eight minutes to spare.
"I was just so pumped," he said, explaining that he would run two more marathons in the next year.
One of the two races -- the Charles River Marathon -- Castellucci clinched first place overall with a time of 2.46.47.
"It was just incredible," he said. "I now thought I was ready for Boston."
But God had some more things to teach him, Castellucci said.
A long road ahead
On Oct. 30, Castellucci was running in Danvers when a truck hit him. The collision caused Castellucci to tear both rotator cuffs in his right shoulder and a major bicep tendon. He suffered a concussion and vertigo.
With the 2020 Boston Marathon only a few months away, Castellucci worked through recovery and hit the pavement once again.
"I was really determined to do Boston," he said. "This was my little kid dream."
Then, the pandemic hit.
The Boston Athletic Association announced that the Boston Marathon would be postponed to September. Then it was cancelled and an alternative virtual race was implemented.
After eating quite a bit of ice cream from their favorite creamery to mourn the loss of running through Boston, Castellucci continued to train for what will be a marathon like no other.
"When I run tomorrow, I am not running just for myself," Castelluci said. "I am running for my family to show that this isn't over. The coronavirus isn't marking the end of us, this vehicle hitting me doesn't mark the end of me, and we still have a journey to do together."
