A play perfect for the Halloween month of October was chosen for the final production of the season at Gloucester Stage Company with Lucas Hnath’s “The Thin Place.”
A WBUR critic noted that the play “offers atmospheric spookiness without the gore.”
The play, with its supernatural element, probes the need for human connection. In this production, the theater is transformed into a séance space.
Hnath, whose work has been produced nationally and internationally, earned a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Play with “A Doll’s House, Part 2.”
“I wrote down ‘The Thin Place’ on a piece of scrap paper and thought to myself it would make a good title for a play. I didn’t know what would happen in it; I just thought someday I’d like to write that play. Three years later I’ve written it. I won’t say more about where the play comes from or what it means. Best to watch it with a blank mind. The less you know, the better,” shared Hnath in a statement.
Director Dee Dee Batteast said sometimes doors are opened that are hard to close.
“Sometimes you go to the theater and it follows you home, and if you’re not careful — it never leaves,” said Batteast. “Lucas Hnath builds this piece like a fun house mirror. He shows us ourselves as a trick. We step inside and see the funny, sometimes ghoulish reflection. and just when we think we’ve figured it out, he reveals that it is actually a two-way mirror and something has been staring back the whole time.”
For tickets, visit: gloucesterstage.com, or call 978-281-4433. The show runs through Oct. 23.
Another novel performance
A thought-provoking mixture of short play readings and brief dance solos will be presented in a program titled “Putting on our Shorts!” on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. at Windhover Performing Arts Center at 257R Granite St. in Rockport. There is ample, free parking. The show runs 75 minutes.
“Our presentation idea is simple: Three ten-minute plays about strange and unexpected encounters between people, interspersed with three introspective modern dance solos. We invite the audience to reflect on their responses to this dialectic of differing paths to exploring one’s self and one’s emotions. What is revealed? How does that awareness affect us?,” according to a program statement.
The three short plays, and one monologue, are by award-winning Berkshire playwright Anne Undeland, whose work focuses on personal encounters and their repercussions.
Lisa Hahn, Windhover’s artistic director, said they wanted to bring back some of the audience favorites from this season, including modern dancers Ava Girard and Alison Cook-Beatty. For details and tickets, visit: windhover.org.
New exhibit, Red Sun series
Loren Doucette Studio at Seven Suns Gallery presents its first guest artist at its fall event with a public reception on Friday, Oct. 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. featuring Matthew Billey and his “Red Sun” series and other work. This series showcases seven tall vertical paintings; all acrylic on wood and all “fantastical” in nature. The event is free; the gallery is located at 48 Bearskin Neck in Rockport.
Billey, who has been a traditional wooden boat builder for the last 25 years, has a special interest in Scandinavian designs and construction methods. The artist built and lives aboard his 27-foot Danish cutter, Jette. The vessel appears frequently as a subject in his artwork. In recent months, he has made several works based on his interest in metaphysics, global ascension, astrology and spirituality. “He merges that interest with his passion for landscapes and boats,” according to an exhibition statement.
The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. This show runs through Nov. 25. For more details, visit: www.lorendoucetteart.com.
Day of the Dead at Local Colors
Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative once again brings its Day of the Dead exhibit to its shop in downtown Gloucester this month. “Miranda,” the brightly attired skeleton returns, and is seated in the front window.
Kathy Bucholska, a jewelry and mixed media artist, first coordinated a display featuring an altar, along with related artwork. All are invited to write a remembrance for the altar. Celebrated in Mexico, this remembrance welcomes back departed family members with music, food, decorated sugar skulls and marigolds.
“As a member for 32 years, I introduced the Day of the Dead art celebration to Local Colors back in the 90s. It was an opportunity for us to celebrate another culture through art and think outside the box,” she said. “With all the chaos in the world, I saw doing the display this year as an opportunity to bring attention to the good that people do.”
She also will donate all profits during October on the sale of her Frida Kahlo inspired jewelry and Day of the Dead mixed media to the nonprofit World Central Kitchen.
Included on the featured wall and altar are paintings by Pat Doherty, Sarah Fris and Adeline Cabot, photographs by Dave Katz, Jim Sousa and Skip Montello, and work by Ingrid Jochimsen and Peter Black. In the front windows are stained glass by Donna Amero, jewelry by Ann Schlecht, a mosaic lamp by Bessie Blum, sculptured pumpkins by Elisa Vanelli, a wood table by Mya Rae Nelson, along with work Bob Kulchuk, photographer Melissa Cox, and fiber art by Andrea Owens.
Jim Sousa, a member for about 12 years, also has a focus on his work at the gallery with his photographs now displayed on varied media including stones, shale, wood and metal.
The artists invite the public to stop in and help them celebrate their 33rd anniversary at the gallery at 121 Main St., Gloucester. For details, visit: http://www.local-colors.org.
Madhouse takes the stage for Gloucester 400+
Madhouse, led by singer/songwriter John Keegan, will take the stage, along with special guests, for a harborside evening of cocktails and dancing to support the Gloucester 400+ anniversary efforts. The event will be held at Blue Collar Lobster, 63 Rogers St., Gloucester, on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Funds from the event will support free, public programming throughout 2023 to commemorate the city’s quadricentennial.
An eight-piece powerhouse band with a rhythm section and horns, the music program includes R&B, soul, country, blues and swing, as well as original tunes. Keegan is an audience favorite with soulful renditions of classics from recording artists such as Elvis, James Brown, The Temptations and Van Morrison.
The event will include a cash bar. Tickets are $50, and are available through the Gloucester400+ website at: www.gloucesterma400.org, under “Events and Projects.”
Navajo benefit pumpkin patch
There is a special pumpkin patch once again at West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, at 488 Essex St., which has pumpkins for sale now through Halloween, and the church also is seeking volunteers for this effort that benefits the Navajo Nation. Hours are: Fridays, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.; with the final day on Halloween from noon to 6 p.m.
This is the third year that the church is selling pumpkins grown in New Mexico by the Navajo Nation (pumpkinsusa.com). It is also the church’s major fundraiser. Sales benefit Navajo Nation, which employs 25 year-round and 500 seasonal jobs on the reservation. To inquire about doing a shift in the pumpkin patch, contact the church at: wgtccurch@gmail.com or call 978-283-2817.
“Painting the Day”
A retrospective of work by the late Betty Lou Schlemm continues this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Manship Artists Residency in Gloucester. The exhibit includes early commercial work, landscapes, still life and portraits by one of Cape Ann’s beloved painters and teachers on the anniversary of her death. The event is free but registration is required. Register through the website for directions and parking information at: ManshipArtists.org.
Masonic Open House
Gloucester’s Masonic Lodge, at 27 Eastern Ave., is joining with lodges throughout the state when it opens its doors to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Members will offer tours, answer questions, and explain the historical exhibits, which include jewels crafted by Paul Revere, and original documents bearing his signature.
The organization uses symbols and rituals that can be traced back to the medieval craft guilds and beyond. Their mission is to serve the community. At this open house, the Gloucester lodge is partnering with two local organizations: The Open Door food pantry and Cape Ann Animal Aid. There will be collection bins available for non-perishable food donations (please, no glass) for The Open Door, and one of the lodge members who is a veterinarian at Cape Ann Animal Aid will bring along some puppies to liven up the day, and answer questions about the adoption process.
