Theater producing different type of masks

BEVERLY — The costume department at North Shore Music Theatre is turning its talents to a different art form in these difficult times.
The theater announced Thursday that the department has gone from making lavish costumes to producing protective masks for the cornoavirus pandemic. The masks will be made using purple fabrics whenever possible to honor North Shore Music Theatre general manager Karen Nascembeni, who remained in critical condition in the intensive care unit battling COVID-19.
“As theater people we are used to producing shows for the public, but now we are shifting our focus for a bit,” Bill Hanney, the theater’s owner and producer, said in a press release. “It is our pleasure to be able to use this downtime to produce protective masks for some of our most at-risk neighbors.”
The masks are not meant for medical use, but will provide a layer of protection for people who may need to go out to get essential supplies, said Kelly Baker, the theater’s costume shop manager.
The theater was scheduled to make its first delivery of 50 masks on Thursday to Brooksby Village in Peabody.
Heather Romani, the theater’s director of facilities, and facilities manager Rick Dunn will help to locate those in need and distribute the mask to the local community, the theater said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
