When the audience sits down to take in the world premiere “Think of Me Tuesday,” by Gloucester’s Ken Riaf at the Gloucester Stage Company, each patron will have shown proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to pass the doors of the East Main Street theater.
Gloucester Stage Company is among about 15 theaters and production companies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island that are now requiring patrons to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend indoor performances. The theaters on Thursday also announced they are requiring patrons and staff to wear face masks. The new policies are effective immediately and will remain in place at least through Oct. 31.
Besides Gloucester Stage, theaters imposing the rules include the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston, American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, the Greater Boston Stage Company in Stoneham, Martha's Vineyard Playhouse, Merrimack Repertory Theatre in Lowell, and the Gamm Theatre in Warwick, Rhode Island.
The operators of the Wang and Shubert theaters in Boston have also said they'd enact similar policies starting Sept. 14. On Friday, acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey announced masks will be required for all indoor public places in Boston starting Aug. 27 as the city moves to contain rising COVID-19 infections blamed on the highly contagious delta variant.
Gloucester Stage has been producing its summer season plays on an outdoor stage at the Windhover Center for the Performing Arts in Rockport.
The premiere of “Think of Me Tuesday” indoors at Gloucester Stage's home at 267 E. Main St. in October.
The original premiere dates last October were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Set in Fishtown, Massachusetts, this new play tells the story of a perennial mayoral candidate who never backs down even after continued embarrassing losses year after year.
Directed by Robert Walsh, performances will be socially-distanced indoors Oct. 1 through 17, with shows Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. indoors at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E Main St., Gloucester.
More information and tickets are available at gloucesterstage.com.