A Gloucester church will host a discussion of the impact of climate change on Cape Ann and the theological implications this Saturday.
"Scientist and Seminarian: Climate and Community in a Changing Cape Ann" will be led by Abby Johnson, sLutheran seminarian and environmental theologian, and Kyle Johnson, a climate change engineer with the Boston-based engineering and planning firm Kleinfelder.
Kleinfelder developed the city of Gloucester's first "Coastal Climate Change Vulnerability and Adaptation Plan" in 2015, and its "Watershed and Water Supply Risk Assessment" in 2018.
Saurtday's event will be held at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. Admission is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted.
More information is available by calling Anne Wheeler at 978-283-6550.
