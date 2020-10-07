The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has agreed to hire a line manager to monitor the movement of trains that come through the West Gloucester station.
MBTA Deputy Administrator Jody Ray said the T does not have a set date for when the line manager will begin, as it is the midst of the hiring process.
The promise to have more eyes on the tracks was made at the West Gloucester rail station during a MBTA site visit on Tuesday. More than 35 residents, city administrators, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, and one dog were in attendance.
“I’ll come to a meeting like this for as long as it takes to get as much resolved as we can possibly do” Ray said. “We want to be a good neighbor, we just have limited things we can do and still run the service.”
Tuesday’s conversation was a continuation of a long-standing discussion between the MBTA and West Gloucester residents fed up with the noise of idling trains keeping them up at night, interrupting work and shaking their homes.
Tracks that were laid
As the MBTA continues to work on replacing the structurally-deficient drawbridge that carries the commuter rail over the Annisquam River, the T had staged the trains south of the West Gloucester station. While the work is going on, West Gloucester is the last stop on or start of the Rockport line, and a shuttle transports riders between Rockport and West Gloucester.
The trains sat in Gloucester, unable to turn off, until directed to their next destination.
While completion of the bridge project is scheduled for 2022, the MBTA is anticipating having one track up and running in the summer of 2021.
After residents voiced concerns about the noise — caused by bells, whistles, engines, and brakes — the MBTA agreed to move trains that had a longer “dwell time” to the Cape Ann Industrial Park on Kondelin Road to idle while waiting to head south.
Lots of noise
Since Ray noted that the trains with a longer dwell time would set up shop at Cape Ann Industrial Park at a Sept. 23 City Council meeting, the noise has not gotten better by residents’ standards.
For Gloucester resident Heshey Sova, the noise of idling trains has been disrupting the “new normal” her family has had to face due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“The idling trains are impacting my kids remote learning since they don’t have the option to return back to school,” Sova said, explaining that her 10- and 6-year old daughters have lost sleep and are having difficulty concentrating during school hours.
“My kids don’t get to leave their house and they are stuck listening to this all the time,” she said, motioning to the train that had just pulled up to the station. “We don’t have an escape, we are stuck home. This is home. This was our sanctuary and we don’t have a sanctuary anymore.”
“We know that what has been going on here is unacceptable,” Tarr said, explaining that he watched a train idle at West Gloucester station for an hour Monday night when it should have been idling at the Cape Ann Industrial Park.
“There are a lot of issues,” he said.
Other residents gave ideas for possible solutions such as using buses to transport people from Manchester, limiting the number of trains that travel the tracks, installing an electrical system such as is in Rockport, and having the trains idle even further down the line than Cape Ann Industrial Park.
As conversation on the platform wrapped up, Ray motioned to a non-revenue train that sat on the tracks explaining that people at the site visit were more than welcome to ride it for free to discuss how the train works.
While riding the T, Ray pointed out to Tarr and Gloucester residents the brakes, how long it took for the train to change directions, and where it is expected to idle.
“I’ve been working on the railroad,” one passenger began to sing as the train made its way back to West Gloucester, a place residents hope they will find peace and quiet in the not so distant future.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.