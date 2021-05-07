Although there is no yellow brick and we at the writing desk are definitely not wearing sparkling red heels, one road in East Gloucester will lead you to some magical places.
A Marble Road, in fact.
Tucked away in the hustle and bustle of East Gloucester lies the Marble Road Conservation Area, a city-owned green space that provides 53 acres of land for prancing and picnicking.
Starting from Marble Road, the path is hidden within the residential neighborhood and starts off rather narrow and muddy. The trail from Marble Road to High Popples Road (or vice versa) is a straight path with little elevation and few potential detours along the way.
As the main trail continues over a small brook, the view opens up from a cave of briers to a lovely lawn that is perfect for picnics. The overgrown bushes and tall boulders on either side of the lawn limit any view to the immediate surrounding and make this space feel like a sweet oasis.
Some might call it. ... the Land of Oz?
With time to smell the budding flowers and keep an eye on the birds, the whole hike took this traveler all of 30 minutes to walk the trail twice.
While there were no flying monkeys to be seen, two beautiful deer were spotted nibbling on a nearby bush.
Want to suggest your favorite trail for review? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
ABOUT GRANITE ROAD CONSERVATION AREA
Trailhead(s) and parking: Parking is a tad difficult as both entrances are in residential areas. Explorers can park their vehicles on the side of High Popples Road closest to the sign that reads '"Conservation Land: No Vehicles Allowed."
Please note that there is no public parking near the entrance that is located on Granite Road.
Activities: Walking, mountain biking, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, bird watching, picnicking.
Distance: 53 acres of land and 0.7 miles of public trails
Difficulty: Easy
Field Notes: As parking is rather limited, consider carpooling to make the most of your time. Parking in the driveways of abutting properties is not allowed.