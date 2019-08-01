ESSEX — Paul Francis has been officially sworn in to his position as chief of police as have the department's new sergeants, Thomas Shamshak Jr. and Daniel Bruce.
Friends, family and officers from Cape Ann and North Shore departments attended the public ceremony at Town Hall on Thursday afternoon to see the three officers get their stripes.
After being sworn in by Town Clerk Pamela Thorne, Francis – previously the department's only sergeant – told attendees he was "honored and humbled" to be named the chief. He also discussed his future plans for the town's force, which includes appointing a traffic enforcement officer to handle all traffic issues in town.
Before assuming the role of chief, Francis pushed for the department to appoint two sergeants in his place so both day and night shifts can be covered.
"I want all of you present to know that I have hit the ground running," Francis said, "and that the officers in your department are some of the best in policing."
Former Chief Peter Silva, who officially began his retirement after the ceremony concluded, spoke highly of Francis. Specifically, he thanked Francis for managing the department's efforts to achieve certification and accreditation by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.
"Much of that I owe to you," Silva said.
Silva continued on by praising Shamshak and Bruce. He described Shamshak as a "standout and active" officer and Bruce, who was Francis' assistant during the accreditation process, as "very well liked and respected in the community."
In his final words as chief, Silva reminded the Essex Police officers in attendance to "never give up on people" and to "always keep your head in the game."
"I want you to lead by example," he concluded, "and I know you will under the new chief. Most importantly, never forget how much of a difference you can make in people's lives in your new capacity."
