Gloucester police Officer Brendan Chipperini had his first day of school, so to speak, on Monday when he was reassigned to the Police Department’s Community Impact Unit and welcomed aboard as the city’s third school resource officer.
Come the start of school on Aug. 29, Chipperini will be working to build relationships with students in the city’s four elementary schools.
“I can’t wait to get started,” he said during a Tuesday interview in the new East Veterans Elementary School on Webster Street where he’ll be based. Crews were busy putting the finishing touches on the school before it opens for students at the end of the month.
With Monday being his first day with the Community Impact Unit, he said his wife, Cape Ann Veterans Services Director Vionette “Vee” Chipperini, “wanted to know if I wanted to take a first-day-of-school photo. So, I told her to wait until the 29th when we get me and both boys heading to school for the first time.” In that case, 15-year-old Jaeden will be attending Gloucester High and 13-year-old Evan will off to the middle school while their dad will be heading off to elementary school.
“Our Community Impact Unit and our student resource officers do such meaningful and important work across our city,” said Mayor Greg Verga, who is also a member of the School Committee. “I am thrilled to see Officer Chipperini join their team. I know he will be a great addition to the CIU.”
Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro, who heads up the Community Impact Unit (CIU) on Middle Street, said Chipperini has already taken trainings offered by the National Association of School Resource Officers, doing so on his own time.
While Chipperini will be based at the new East Veterans school, Nicastro said he will also be making the rounds at West Parish, Beeman and Plum Cove elementary schools.
Three’s a charm
Chipperini joins School Resource Officers Michael Scola, who is based at Gloucester High, and Peter Sutera, who is based at O’Maley Innovation Middle School, is the handler for CIU’s comfort dog Ace, and was recently named National School Resource Officer of the Year by the National Association of School Resource Officers.
Nicastro said the need was there for a third school resource officer at the elementary level.
Money to help pay for the position is coming from an amended host community agreement announced in December 2022 with the cannabis dispensary and cultivation and production facility Happy Valley Ventures on Great Republic Drive. The agreement calls for community impact fees that include $50,000 a year to the CIU.
Nicastro said the role of the school resource officer is to engage with youth and build positive relationships.
While Chipperini is a recent addition to the CIU, Nicastro said Chipperini has been heavily involved with and has already given thousands of hours to the Gloucester community.
There have been discussions about adding a third school resource officer for about three years. The hiring process started in July with interviews conducted earlier this month.
“I knew the position was going to be coming like three years out so I figured it was only a matter of time so I used vacation time and got all the certifications done,” he said.
That includes a five-day basic SRO course and a two-day adolescent mental health class.
Those classes are needed “just in order to step foot in a school as an SRO per the state,” Chipperini said. “So I made sure that I got all the certifications done so when that time came, I was ready to go.”
Back story
Chipperini, 39, is a 2003 graduate of Gloucester High who started on the police force in 2012.
He is also an Army veteran who served from 2003-2008 with the Third Infantry Division Military Police stationed in Iraq, Afghanistan and Egypt. He met his wife in Iraq and they became engaged in Egypt, he said.
“I’m so proud of him,” Vee Chipperini said. “I know he will do great things as the newest addition to the Community Impact Unit and SRO for Gloucester elementary schools. He has always been involved in tomorrow’s youth, from coaching hockey and youth sports throughout the years to mentoring Gloucester Sea Cadets and volunteering to countless organizations and events.
“His goal in life,” she said, “is to leave this Earth better than he found it, and by working with the youth he is helping empower and mentor them to be good people that aspire to do great things in life. I am confident he will excel in his new role.”
Chipperini has worked with older elementary-age school children as an instructor for the Gloucester Sea Cadet program working with the cadets as young as 11.
The school resource officers don’t wear their regular uniform, but a more casual polo shirt to make them more approachable, Chipperini said.
“It’s just mainly to give the good police presence out there so they know they can talk to us,” he said. While dealing with adolescents and juveniles on calls, he noted that “if you can talk to them like human beings instead of talking down to them like a parent would, you get a better reaction out of them sometimes and it helps de-escalate.”
Superintendent Ben Lummis said, “I’m very pleased with the announcement that Brendan Chipperini will be a new school resource officer for the Gloucester Public Schools and the Gloucester Police Department. Our current SROs, Officers Michael Scola and Peter Sutera, are key members of our school community.
They know our students and our families well, they work with Gloucester youth outside of our schools, and they care deeply about our students’ well being. They are great partners, and we are fortunate in Gloucester to work so well with our school resource officers.”
East Veterans Principal Matt Fusco is enthused about Chipperini’s assignment.
“I’m very excited. It’s going to be great,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it … Someone dedicated to the elementary schools is going to be great.”
