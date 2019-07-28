It’s that time again.
Greenhead flies have once again descended upon the white-sand beaches of Cape Ann and the North Shore, bothering sunbathers and nipping at trail walkers.
But that hasn't deterred hundreds of beachgoers from soaking up the sun at Wingaersheek Beach in Gloucester, Long Beach in Rockport or Crane Beach in Ipswich. They just come prepared to share the outdoors with the notorious, green-eyed horseflies.
Wenham resident Sharon Namaroff brought along a natural insect repellent for her afternoon at the beach last week, but said she was "pleasantly surprised” to see only one greenhead that day. She didn't have to take the repellent out of her bag.
Caroline Tripp wasn't so lucky. Now an Acton resident, Tripp, 73, grew up locally and now brings her grandchildren to Crane Beach.
“They’ve been biting today,” Tripp said as she headed down the boardwalk at the end of the afternoon. But she noted the sign at the beach entrance advising visitors to apply the product Skin So Soft, and said it is helpful.
“They were here when I was a kid,” she said of the flies. “It’s a phenomenon.”
"Those pesky greenheads" began arriving at Wingaersheek Beach in mid-July, according to Gloucester officials, about the same time they began coming off the salt marshes in Essex.
Peter Pinciaro, general manager of the Crane Estate, said the greenheads didn’t show up until July 20, which is later than their anticipated arrival around July 11. The flies usually swarm around the salt marsh. But last year, he said, they were “virtually nonexistent.”
“It’s interesting how they ebb and flow throughout the day,” he said of the flies, adding that “some days you don’t see them at all.”
Tia Marola makes the drive from Worcester to visit Crane Beach, and the flies don’t stop her from coming back every summer.
“It’s the same every year,” she said. “Just bring bug spray and you’re all set.”
For those looking for a relaxing — fly-free — day at the beach, Pinciaro recommends purchasing Skin So Soft, a spray insect repellent sold by the Trustees of Reservations at Crane Beach that helps prevent the greenheads from biting. But by the first week of August, Pinciaro said, the flies will be gone.
The departure of the menace of the marsh will be celebrated in Essex, where the ShipBuilding Museum will host a Greenheads Gone Party! on Friday, Aug. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. The party will feature a family-friendly cookout with snack bar-style burgers, hot dogs, frozen treats, and a cash bar.
AVOIDING GREENHEAD BITES
* Wear light-colored clothing as biting flies prefer dark over light objects.
* Dry off after going in the water.
* Wear a long-sleeved shirt for protection.
* Time your trips outside. Female flies — the ones that bite — are most active from 10 a.m. to dusk.
* Keep car windows closed. If some flies enter, brush them out to avoid distractions while driving.
* Remember — sprays, perfumes, and increased metabolic activity attract the biting female.
Source: Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District website
