Just when you thought Pleasant Street couldn't get any more pleasant, along comes Peach Door Design Studio. Two design studios under one roof behind one pretty as a peach door.
Just down the street from the Cape Ann Museum and across from the just reopened 1623 Studios, this corner space at number 20, long vacant, is now home to not one, but two design studios, Melon Rose Flowers and Brit Barry Designs. Their owners, two Gloucester born and bred designers, say they always had designs on opening their own design businesses in Gloucester.
Melodey Rose Mathews, 28, of Melon Rose and Brit Barry, 33, of Brit Barry Designs shared close family connections growing up in Gloucester, so each was aware of the others creative talents. But it wasn't until the pandemic when Mathews, who at 28 lost her job, decided — in a classic lemons to lemonade story— to turn the government's generous unemployment payments into savings that she was able to "take the crazy leap of faith" that landed her behind the peach door.
Without resorting to loans or credit, in September 2020, at the height of the pandemic, she took her savings and leapt at the lease on the retail space she now shares with Barry at the corner of Pleasant and Middle streets.
The two women have no immediate plans of formalizing a partnership, but their services — Mathews is a special order floral designer and Barry designs all manner of special event accessories and gifts — meet in a market which happens to be booming in Gloucester: weddings.
That said, their business model is very simple. "Brit and I have tons of friends who are getting married and having babies, so they're our market. Weddings, engagement parties, bridal showers, baby showers. It's an age and demographic we understand because we are it."
Despite lockdown, Mathews "did over 15 micro weddings last year." And no two, she adds, were alike. No cliches in her portfolio, no tight little floral clutches either. A professional floral designer, her training, which included six years at shops in Newburyport and Magnolia, taught her what she didn't want to do in her own shop, and first off were tried and true "arrangements."
Another thing? Refrigeration. Doesn't believe in it. "I want to have the freshest flowers in Gloucester." That means almost daily trips to Chelsea to the New England Flower Exchange and, and that, she says, keeps her ideas fresh, too. Color is her signature, and she grows animated when she talks about the big new world of beautiful possibilities that comes with the new colors resulting from "tremendous amounts of hybriding, tinting, bleaching." "It is," she says "one big science experiment."
If color is Mathews's signature, mood is Barry's. Her collection of hand-scripted signs are designed to create it. You name it — mirror, window, wall, shop window, blackboard, party invitation — she will calligraph it or turn it into a beautifully hand-lettered sign. "Welcome to my creative World," her website says. I can't wait to create unique, beautifully personalized gifts and decor, wedding signage and rentals to make your day the dreamiest."
Unlike Mathews, who creates strictly to order, Barry retails a range of carefully curated accessories and gifts, available on her website. Not surprisingly, both designers have beautifully designed websites and Instagram pages.
You can find them there — www.melonrose.co/, or https://britbarrydesign.com/— or behind that Peach Door Design Studio on 20 Pleasant St..