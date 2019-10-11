4 things to do this weekend

The 36th annual Cape Ann Artisans Open Studios takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The makers open their studio doors for visitors to get an inside look at their creative process. The free self-guided tour includes 15 studios and 17 artists. For more information, visit www.capeannartisans.com.
Literary Cape Ann presents four master storytellers for an event this Saturday, Oct. 12, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., Rockport. Featured authors are Steve Almond, Brunonia Barry, Susan Oleksiw and Bruce Coffin. Peter Berkrot, an award-winning audiobook narrator and actor, will perform dramatic readings from each author's work. The free program is for both writers and those who love reading. For information, visit Literary Cape Ann's Facebook page.
Cape Ann Plein Air Grand Awards Exhibition & Sale is this Saturday, Oct. 12, from 6 p.m. to 9 at the North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane, Gloucester. Tickets are $75; that same amount may be used toward purchase of a painting. The sale continues Sunday, Oct. 13, with a gallery walk with awards judge Kenn Erroll Backhaus at 2 p.m. A wine and cheese reception will follows the walk. The Quick Draw event takes place Monday, Oct 14, with a reception and painting sale from 1 to 5 p.m., free to the public, at the Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St., Essex. For details, visit www.capeannpleinair.com.
The free concert "Sibelius at the Piano" is Sunday, Oct. 13, at 4 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. Performer Ruusamari Teppo, great-great-granddaughter of the famed Finnish composer, will share personal stories to help listeners understand the development of the composer’s musical style. Donations accepted. For details, visit www.capeannfinns.com.
