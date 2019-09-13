The Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St., Rockport, hosts a a free public reception Saturday, Sept.14, from 2 to 4 p.m. for "New. Unreleased. Favorites," an exhibition of new work, previously unreleased images and time-tested favorites by Matt Cegelis and Ruthie Schneider, an artist couple based in Rockport.
Cape Ann Museum presents the illustrated talk "Winslow Homer’s Wine-Dark Seas," on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. featuring scholar Marc Simpson. This program is $10 for museum members; $20 nonmembers. Registration required. For information, visit capeannmuseum.org.
North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane, Gloucester, presents a retrospective of works by Lynn Loscutoff, with a public reception on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m.; Betty Lou Schlemm will give a presentation at 3 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. it hosts public artist reception for a second show featuring 35 works by tonalist landscape painter Silvana Siudut. Details, visit www.nsarts.org.
The musical benefit "Welcome the Stranger" will be held at Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m. The program opens with a set by the Cape Ann a cappella ensemble ‘leven, followed by pianist Jacqueline Schwab, who is known for her performances on the soundtracks of Ken Burns’ Grammy-winning films. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the door.
“The Lifespan of a Fact,” a play described as a "comedy of conflict," runs through Sept. 22 at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 East Main St., Gloucester. Performances are tonight at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. For information and tickets, $15 to $35, visit www.gloucesterstage.com, or call the box office at 978-281-4433.
