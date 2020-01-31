Meet actor Peter Berkrot, who has narrated more than 650 audio books, at a special program in the Friend Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester, this Saturday, Feb. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. His background in acting includes being cast in the film "Caddyshack" followed by a long career in television and radio work. Berkrot, who lives in Gloucester, started narrating audio books about 11 years ago.
O'Maley Innovation Middle School presents "Frozen Jr." at its auditorium at 32 Cherry St., Gloucester. The shows runs Saturdays, Feb. 1 and 8, at 1 p.m.; Sundays, Feb. 2 and 9 ,at 1 p.m.; and Friday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. Tickets, $5 for youth and $7 for adults can be bought online at omaley-drama.ticketleap.com/frozen-jr or at the door.
Cape Ann Community Cinema brings back two films featured during its recent film festival. The films are "Gauguin: From the National Gallery, London," which screens at 4:30 p.m.; and "Fantastic Fungi," narrated by Academy Award winner Brie Larson, which screens at 7 p.m., both through Feb. 6. The temporary venue is the Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Rogers St., Gloucester. For tickets and details, visit www.capeanncinema.com.
The public is invited to the Rockport Art Association & Museum's first ever "pop-up" exhibition of the artwork created in its Creative Community initiative, which this year attracted more than 80 participants. The free one-day show takes place this Sunday, Feb. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the art association at 12 Main St. in Rockport. Refreshments and live music. Information, www.rockportartassn.org.
